World Para-athletics championships: Oroma finishes fifth

Peace Oroma on Monday made history as the first Ugandan woman to run at the World Para Athletics Championships but her historic debut in Paris did not yield a medal.

Oroma, who trains at Makerere University, finished fifth in the Women’s 1550 T13 clocking 4:39.59 minutes. Morocco’s Fatima El Idrissi took gold with a Championship Record of 4:22.15 minutes; USA’s Liza Corso took silver in 4:22.50 minutes while Tunisia’s Somaya Bousaid took bronze in 4:30.98 minutes.

Oroma will return to the track on Sunday morning for the Women's 400m T13 heats. Later the same day 2017 World Champion David Emong will run the 1500m T46 final.

Fred Masisa is the third Ugandan scheduled to compete in Paris.The three must post good times if they are to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games which will also be hosted by Paris.

RESULTS

1. Fatima EL Idrissi (Morocco), 4:22.15min

2. Liza Corso (USA),4:22.50mins

3. Somaya Bousaid (Tunisia), 4:30.98min

4. Greta Streimikyte (Ireland), 4:33.27min

5. Peace Oroma (T13, 1500m) 4:39.59 min

6. Fairouz MADANI (Algeria), 5:15.77min

7. Nelly Munialo (Kenya), DNS

UGANDA’S SCHEDULE

OROMA

Sunday, July 16

Women's 400m T13 Heats

EMONG

Men’s T46, 1500m Final



