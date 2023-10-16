All square between KIU Rangers and JKL

KIU Rangers got off to a flying start in their maiden National Basketball League finals, defeating JKL Lady Dolphins 50-49 to send the crowd into wild celebrations at YMCA Friday night.

The Lady Dolphins struggled to get going and needed to bounce back.

The response was emphatic when the two sides met Sunday afternoon, a commanding 62-48 levelling the series.

Becky Longom and Hope Akello rose to the occasion when needed and gave Mandy Juruni’s charges the required offense on the day.

Longom recorded a double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds while Akello added 12 and 19.

The Rangers started on the front foot, taking the first frame 16-15 but JKL recovered to lead 30-24 going into the halftime break.

The two-time champions were in a good place and took the the last two frames 16-10 and 16-14 to get back to winning ways.

Rose Mary Amaniyo, who was one of KIU’s best players in Game One, was limited to seven points and eight rebounds.

Perus Nyamwenge, with 16 points, was the only KIU player to get into double figures on the day.