Inspired Nalubega delivers MoPS

Joyce Nalubega cut short her maternity leave to help the Ministry of Public Services (MoPS) secure victories in the BLB Woodball League at the University of Kisubi on Saturday when their men’s team was a no-show.

Due to four team members being pregnant, two of whom have recently given birth, including Nalubega who delivered about one week ago, MoPS needed a hand to win the weekend games. Nalubega who missed the first round a fortnight ago was more determined to deliver victory and she did it in fashion winning all her four games of the day.

"Our squad is limited with only five players available, and the rules require at least four. We had some tough games that we had to win, so I knew I had to die a little for the team," said Nalubega.

MoPS battled through a tough schedule, winning all four matches with strong individual performances.

MoPS overcame a tough opening match against leaders Ndejje University. While Jackie Naula secured a close 5-2 victory with four tied fairways, MoPS dropped the doubles match 6-1 to the dominant pair of Sanyu Mirembe and Joan Nahurira. However, Nalubega impressed with a decisive 6-1 win against Dorah Nabbaale.

MoPS secured a clean sweep against Makerere University with Nalubega delivering a 6-3 win, while the new doubles pairing of Christine Birungi and Sophie Namuddu, filling in for the pregnant Mary Athieno, impressed with a convincing 7-1 win.

The third match saw a dramatic comeback by Naula against Kisubi's Noeline Babirye. Trailing 4-2, she rallied to win the final three fairways and secure a narrow 5-2 victory. Nalubega maintained her dominance with a 6-3 win over Angel Akwatsibwe.

Ndejje tops the women's league table with 18 points, followed by the Ministry of Public Services (16 points) and Kampala University (15 points).

Thomas Kedi is unbeaten so far in the league.

Prisons seal top gate

Defending champions Prisons climbed to the top of the men's standings with 18 points after seven games, followed closely by Stroke at 16 points with a game in hand.

Prisons opened their day with a convincing 3-0 victory over UCU, a team with whom they share the training ground in Mukono. Daniel Apita secured a commanding 5-1 victory, while Crescent Rwanyombya won by default (7-0). The doubles team of Isaac Ariho and Ladslaus Mudingotto overwhelmed Michael Ofwono and Frito Muzee 6-1.

UCU head coach Abednego Okello highlighted the learning experience for his team, despite the loss.

"We're still in our first season. There are a lot of things to learn, but I am happy with my players so far," Okello said.

Prisons continued their winning streak, with Apita securing three victories throughout the day.

League action resumes on May 11th at Mubs.





BLB Woodball League

Selected results – women

Makerere 1-2 Kisubi

Ndejje 1-2 Public Service

KIU 0-3 Eminents

Mubs 2-1 Kampala Univ

Makerere 0-3 Public Service

Ndejje 2-1 KIU

UNIK 0-3 Public Service

Stroke 1-2 Public Service

Selected results - men

Prisons 3-0 UCU

Makerere 1-2 UNIK

Makerere 1-2 Kampala Univ

Prisons 2-1 Kisubi

Mubs 3-0 Ndejje

Prisons 3-0 KIU

UCU 0-3 Ndejje