Germany boosts preparations for Special Olympics

Dreams. Special Olympics athletes train in basketball. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONTOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Uganda is expected to field 35 athletes in volleyball, traditional football, table tennis, swimming and athletics.

The long journey to the Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Games has received a major boost after the German Corporation for International Development (GIZ) funded a six-month training programme for local coaches.

