Sports can use its popularity to professionalise – Rukare

Vision. AUUS executives Vincent Kisenyi (L) and Peninah Kabenge (C) engage Rukare during the capacity-building workshop at Makerere. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The UOC has trained more than 2,400 administrators through the certificate, diploma and masters levels of sports management, under the International Olympic Committee.

University sports calendar is set for a return after two dead years. But the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) wants to step up in their organisation levels.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.