How UCU Canons bounced from jaws of relegation to playoffs

As the UCU Canons went into their must-win clash against KCCA Panthers Wednesday night, their head coach, Nicholas Natuhereza, was being recognised by USPA for the work he has done for Ugandan basketball.

In an event held at Imperial Royale Hotel, Natuhereza was awarded in absentia as he attended the Canons’ most crucial game of the season, the result of which, a 79-69 was enough to save the team from relegation and also send them to the National Basketball League Playoffs.

UCU’s season came into jeopardy following a forfeited second round game against Dmark Power, and Wednesday’s clash was a win-or-go-down affair for the university side.

To mark the importance of the game, the Canons attacked YMCA Grounds in Wandegeya with a sizeable number of UCU students to roar on the team.

The Panthers started with the momentum, taking the first quarter 27-24, but UCU relied on the second and third frames to create daylight going into the last ten minutes of the contest.

Brian Wathum’s charges had their offence crumble down the stretch, and once the Canons led 72-54 at the end of the third quarter, there was no coming back.

Peter Sifuma recorded a double-double of 20 points and 20 rebounds to lead the university side, while John Baptist Dauna added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Point guard Jimmy Otim contributed 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

KCCA’s Salim Kisilu recorded a game-high 25 points, but these were not enough to save the day as the Panthers lost the game to miss out on making the playoffs.

Martim Buluma and Abel Omongin scored 10 points each for Brian Wathum’s charges.

The victory was enough to send the Canons from the jaws of relegation to the playoffs, moving into sixth place and will now face Power in the first round.

The win also confirmed UPDF Tomahawks as the second team to be relegated, alongside Rezlife Saints.