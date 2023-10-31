JKL back to winning ways, REG awaits

JKL Lady Dolphins returned to winning ways in the ongoing Africa Women Basketball League qualifiers following a commanding 89-41 victory over Tanzanian side JKT Stars Tuesday afternoon in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Ugandan champions improved to a 2-1 record in Group B, having lost to KPA and beaten Nile Legends in the opening two fixtures.

JKL were in a commanding situation throughout the game, getting out of the blocks early to lead 21-11 at the end of the first quarter and 46-19 going into the halftime break.

Point guard Evelyne Nakiyingi led the three-time league champions with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists to ensure the team goes into the last group clash with confidence.

“Today was great. The first two games were tough, I think, because we were still getting used, but today we did a good job,” Nakiyingi said after the victory.

“Our ball movement, we worked together as a team and got so many defensive stops,” she added.

Nakiyingi and the rest of the crew will not have much time to celebrate, with games coming thick and fast.

Rwandan side REG is the next challenge as Mandy Juruni’s troops look to finish the group phase on a high.

“At some point, we failed to convert, but I think those are things we can work on going into the next games,” Nakiyingi added ahead of the REG clash.

REG, who lost the Rwandan league championship to rivals APR, will be backed by a home crowd.

Former UCU Lady Canons point guard Rosine Micomyiza is one of the players the Lady Dolphins will have to contend with.

Africa Women Basketball League Qualifiers

Tuesday result

JKL 89-41 JKT Stars

Wednesday