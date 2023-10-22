JKL land third NBL championship

JKL lady Dolphins defeated KIU Rangers in Game Five of the National Basketball League Finals Sunday evening to win their third championship from four finals.

Having gone into Game Five leading the seven-game series 3-1, the Lady Dolphins needed one more win from the remaining three games to land the title.

And the experience of Flavia Oketcho, Hope Akello, Brenda Ekone and Ritah Imanishimwe came to the fore when required to push Henry Malinga’s troops to yet another title.

JKL had it in mind that they led the finals 3-1 against UCU Lady Canons but failed to close the series and ended up losing out 4-3 to Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges last season.

Ekone’s long three and a drive to the basket provided the early offence for JKL, who went on to take the first quarter 18-11.

Leticia Awor’s connection from downtown started off an 11-0 run for JKL to lead 29-11 midway through the second frame.

The Rangers were in a spot of bother, with Perus Nyamwenge struggling to get going on offence early in the game.

JKL took a 15-point lead (38-23) into the halftime break to leave KIU with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Playing in their first ever final, the Rangers looked the part to take Game One of the series but lacked the quality to match JKL in the four games that followed.

Akello and Imanishimwe led JKL with 15 points apiece, the former addind 11 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Ekone added 13 points for the champions to make it three championships from four trips to the finals.

Rose Mary Amaniyo scored 14 for the Rangers while Nyamwenge and Ines Kanyamunza added 11 apiece.

KIU struggled to handle the pressure when the stakes were high and paid the price.

Averaging a double-double of 12 points and as many rebounds, Akello was named MVP.

She was also named the best defensive player as well as best rebounder.

National Basketball League Finals

Sunday result

Women: KIU Rangers 50-68 JKL (1-4)

Top scorer :Brenda Ekone

Fair play award: Kampala University

Best rebounder: Hope Akello

Best defensive player: Hope Akello

MVP: Hope Akello

Best five: Ninette Uwineza, Perus Nyamwenge, Rose Amaniyo, Sarah Ageno, Hope Akello.