Elgon Wolves return to playoffs with a bang

Elgon Wolves would've been in the championship this season but a hitch in registration prior to their Eastern Uganda Rugby Regional league last year caused them to be disqualified.

The team that blended a mixture of locals and a few faces from the neighbouring Western Kenya caused shockers with their aggressive style of play that saw them breeze all the way to the national finals.

However, a win over Warriors in the semifinal playoffs in Jinja opened a can of worms as several players were ruled ineligible by the Uganda Rugby Union due to improper registration.

A rematch of that semifinal was ordered, Warriors going on to win 31-9. Among the players that were ruled ineligible include Eliphas Simiyu, Kelvin Bukala and Brighton Bakasa.

Bakasa moved to Hippos and is manning their right wing while Simiyu and his compatriots Charles Keya and Elvis Odong have been running business for Wolves in the region for the side now coached by Christian Waniaye.

The coach is confident his team is up for the task after brushing Njeru Hurricanes 11-5 in the Eastern regional finals to qualify for the national playoffs once more.

"We had a bit of managerial mishaps last year but we have improved on that to push the team for the championship this time round," Waniaye told Daily Monitor after emerging champions of the region.

"We maintained a good number of players that we used last season and have been with us through the games. We hope they'll rise to the occasion in the nationals," he added.

Elgon Wolves joins perennial underachievers Gulu City Falcons who emerged the champions of northern region.

They'll await the winner between Victoria Sharks and Kyambogo University in the final game of the Central Region this Saturday at Kyadondo and the pending Western Regional finals next week.

Eastern Regional League final



Elgon Wolves 11-5 Njeru Hurricanes

Northern Regional final

Lira Bulls 14-26 Gulu City Falcons