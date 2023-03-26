KCCA peg back JKL as rampant City Oilers crush Power

This year's women National Basketball League appears more balanced than the men's top division with at least four of UCU Lady Canons, JKL Lady Dolphins, KCCA Leopards, JT Jaguars and KIU Rangers expected to be in contention.

Following the opening weekend JKL Lady Dolphins' 67-51 win over UCU, that notion was given another early backing as KCCA Leopards inflicted a 63-58 defeat on JKL at the Lugogo Indoor Arena on Friday.

In a close encounter, KCCA were helped in part due to a fast 16-8 first quarter start and a spurt at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth that gave them a 14-point advantage.

Ruth Atuheire led KCCA scoring with 15 points while Peace Nakirijja added 13.

Hope Akello led with a game high 16 points and nine rebounds for JKL who also had Flavia Oketcho and Brenda Ekone adding 10 points apiece.