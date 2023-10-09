KIU Rangers sweep Lady Jaguars to storm maiden final

It is party time in Kansanga as the KIU basketball franchise celebrates having two teams in the finals for the first time in history.

The KIU Rangers completed the job Sunday evening by defeating JT Lady Jaguars 62-43 to win the semifinal series 3-0 and make the finals for the first time.

KIU Titans had earlier swept UCU Canons to return to the finals for the first time since 2018.

Having put one foot in the finals by winning the first two games, the Rangers dominated Sunday’s clash at YMCA from start to finish to ease past a hapless Jaguars side.

Rose Amaniyo was the start of the day for Julius Lutwama’s charges, recording a double-double of 18 points and as many rebounds in the victory while forward Sharon Kirabo added 14 points.

Staring elimination in the face, the Lady Jaguars barely fought back in the must-win encounter, shipping in 29 points in the first quarter and only scoring 10 to set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Rangers held a comfortable 17-point lead halfway through the game and managed the final two quarters to cross the finish line.

Sudi Ulanga’s charges struggled for offence all evening, and none of them could score in double figures.

Sarafina Drichuru and Brenda Kayaga contributed nine points each as the Fuba Division One champions bowed out in their maiden top-flight season.

With established players like Sarah Ageno, Zainah Lokwameri, Rhoda Naggita, Muhaimina Namuwaya and Maureen Amoding on their radar, the Lady Jaguars were fancied by many to challenge the status quo but only escorted KIU to the serving table.

For KIU, the prize for making the finals is the daunting task of stopping two-time champions JKL Lady Dolphins in a seven-game series final.