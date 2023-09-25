KIU Titans, Jaguars off to semis

KIU Titans a 2-0 sweep of KCCA Panthers to reach the semifinals of the National Basketball League Playoffs following Sunday’s 92-79 win at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Having won Game One 88-83, the Kansanga-based side made sure there was no need for a decider by registering a more comfortable win this time round.

Brian Wathum’s charges started on the front foot, taking the first quarter 21-19 and maintaining a two-point advantage (43-41) at the half before collapsing in the second half to fall short.

Julius Lutwama’s charges turned things around to lead 66-64 going into the fourth frame and went on to complete the job.

Point guard Joel Lukoji scored 22 points to lead the Titans, while Saidi Amisi and Peter Obleng added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Joseph Chuma and Collins Kasujja contributed 10 points each to help KIU reach the second round.

Salim Kisilu’s game-high 23 points was insufficient as the Panthers fell short in trying to force a decider.

Martin Buluma and Abel Omongin added 17 and 13 points, respectively, as the Panthers saw their season come to an end.

KIU Titans will now wait to meet the winner of the series involving D-mark Power and UCU Canons in the semifinals.

Our Savior also defeated Ndejje University Angels 65-51 to win the series 2-1 and set up a meeting with Champions City Oilers.

In the women’s division, JT Lady Jaguars corrected their Game Two mistakes to defeat Magic Stormers 75-55 and win the series 2-1 and progress to the semis in their debut season.

JKL Lady Dolphins cruised past A1 Challenge 68-38 to complete a 2-0 sweep and reach the semis in their bid to win a third championship.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Results

Women: A1 Challenge 38-68 JKL (0-2)

Men: KCCA 79-92 KIU Titans (0-2)

Women: JT Lady Jaguars 75-55 Magic Stormers (2-1)

Men: Our Saviour 65-51 Ndejje (2-1)

Semifinals fixtures

Women

JKL Lady Dolphins vs. UCU Lady Canons

KIU Rangers vs. JT Lady Jaguars

Men

City Oilers vs. Our Saviour