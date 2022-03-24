KIU Titans, JKL Dolphins seek balance in National League

If the National Basketball League came to an end today and a decision was made, KIU Titans would not survive the knife.

They have played two, lost both and lie 12th on the 13-team log. UCU Canons and Power account for their 0-2 start after handing the Titans 74-66 and 58-55 defeats respectively.

Michael Othieno, Henry Okoth and Joseph Chuma are expected to carry KIU but the last ties have seen them put up inconsistent numbers.

Okoth shot the lights out in the loss to UCU but went cold against Power, managing just six points compared to 25 in the opener. Chuma is averaging eight points and 12 rebounds. Othieno missed the opener but had 16 points and three rebounds against Power. Tonight’s encounter with JKL Dolphins at the MTN Arena, Lugogo will provide a platform for the Kansanga outfit to go again in search of a first victory.

JKL got off to a false start in a nail-biting 82-81 loss to UPDF Tomahawks but bounced back to defeat Victoria University last Sunday. Their game rotates around Brian Namake, who has struggled with injuries in the last few seasons and keeps limping on and off.

In Malual Dier, who recorded 22 points and 15 rebounds against Victoria University, Jude Ochen and Ayiik Ayong, Namake has some help.

Power march on

Francis Kasinde came off the bench to score 11 points and collect eight rebounds as Power won their third straight game Wednesday night.

The small forward was named Tusker Lite Player of the Game as Power put up yet another far from convincing display summarised by the number 37 in the turnover column.

KCCA Panthers, who were on the wrong end of the 55-51 result, had 35 turnovers themselves. They lost the game the moment guards Martin Buluma Ouma and Daniel Gaaki fouled out in the fourth frame.

Even when the game was within a point and KCCA had possession, they failed to beat Power’s full court press and easily turned it over.

Having outscored Power 13-10 in the first quarter, KCCA led 25-22 at halftime but only managed six points in the third quarter to give Power momentum.

The five-time champions led 40-31 after three quarters and while KCCA took the last 10 minutes 20-15, it wasn’t enough to hand them a second victory of the season.