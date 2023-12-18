NBL clubs oppose idea of running their own league

Presented with the idea of running their own league to the required standards, National Basketball League teams have vehemently objected to any such conversation, leaving Fuba with the burden until the clubs feel like they are ready.

In an executive committe meeting that sat on December 8, 2023, one of the resolutions made was that Fuba leagues should be managed by the respective League Committees formed by the managers from the different divisions.

That, however, was supposed to be supported by clubs in the managers’ meeting held Saturday morning at the Uganda Olympic Committee offices in Lugogo, and these agreed in unison that they were not ready for the task.

Part from JT Jaguars, the other 15 teams that attended the meeting were of the view that the federation continues to be in charge of everything to do with the league.

Not ready

Over the years, Fuba have felt that their plate was full and needed the help of clubs to manage the different divisions to take away part of the burden but also come up with ideas to grow the various products to attract partners.

Managing all events of the league like gate collections and payments of involved stakeholders are some of the tasks the organisers are tasked with.

With the idea suffering a still birth, the managers present agreed to increase registration fees from Ushs2m to 3m and introduce an affiliation fee of Ushs500,000 for every team taking part.

There are 24 teams in the top division, meaning that Ushs72m will be expected from the clubs to go towards running the league.

Too little

Fuba General Secretary Hudson Ssegamwenge revealed that the difference between the money required to run the league and what is collected from clubs is like night and day, leaving a funding gap that the federation must fill.

The overall budget of running the top flight division is estimated to be in excess of Ushs300m.

“We need Ushs308m to run the league and we can’t get that from the clubs so, we have to look elsewhere,” Ssegamwenge told Daily Monitor after the meeting.

To raise the remaining Ushs236m, Fuba will rely on gate collections and sponsorships.

Start

The idea of teams owning and running their own league is still on the table and a select committee was put in place and work with the federation and move towards achieving that.

Ndejje Angels’ John Omondi, Dmark Power’s Linda Wefila, Maj. Henry Mwijuka of UPDF Lady Tomahawks, Grace Buwoza of Namuwongo Blazers and JT Jaguars’ Jeff Teya Nyangenya were selected to work with the federation for the time being.

These will sit to form a committee amongst themselves ahead of the new season.

Until the clubs feel like they are ready to fully take the mantle, Fuba will remain in charge of running the league.

City Oilers and JKL Lady Dolphins were some of the notable absentees in the meeting.

The league is scheduled to tip off on January 26, 2024.