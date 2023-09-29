No time to rest as UCU Canons start semifinal series

UCU Canons players and fans have had a rollercoaster of emotions in the last few weeks and will open yet another chapter when the National Basketball League Playoffs semifinals tip off on Friday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

From narrowly surviving relegation, the Canons went on to cement a playoff spot with a 79-69 win over KCCA Panthers in their last regular season fixture.

The victory sent Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges up to sixth place to set up a clash with D’mark Power in the quarterfinal series, which concluded Wednesday night with UCU blowing out the five-time champions in Game Three to reach the semis.

A stellar performance by centre Peter Sifuma helped the Canons to a comprehensive 85-68 victory to take the series 2-1.

The Kenyan recorded a double-double of 20 and 12 rebounds.

The Canons, for whom the first two games of the series featured sluggish starts, got out of the blocks early this time round to lead 23-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The two-time finalists maintained their offensive onslaught in the second frame to carry a healthy 50-23 lead into the second half.

Not even Power’s dominant 27-15 fourth-quarter performance could stop the Canons from progressing to the second round.

Lwabaga Ibanda, the team captain, contributed 18 points in the victory, while Abraham Isyagi added 12 points.

There will, however, be no time for the Canons to celebrate as the second round of the Stanbic Bank-sponsored postseason gets underway tonight.

This anticipated five-game series promises thrilling encounters.

The two sides split the regular season encounters but now face off in a fight for a place in the finals.

With players like Saidi Amisi, Peter Obleng, Denis Balungu, Joel Lukoji and Innocent Ochera, the Titans have the roster to take on anyone and will be confident going into the series.

Sifuma, Ibanda, Isyagi and Jerry Kayanga are the players the Canons will count on to help them reach the finals for the third time in their history.