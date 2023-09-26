Power, UCU Canons clash for semis slot

When the National Basketball League Playoffs quarterfinal schedule was revealed, the clash between D-mark Power and UCU Canons looked like the most attractive series.

The Canons had just won their last regular season game to survive relegation and move up to sixth place, booking a date with the five-time champions in the three-game first-round series.

And going into Wednesday’s Game Three, the clash has lived up to the billing, with the Canons winning the first game before Power evened the series last Friday night with victory in Game Two.

The explosiveness of Puati Kikomba, the effectiveness of Elvis Mpeti and the leadership of veteran Isaac Afidra have left Power in the contest.

Kikomba contributed 15 points and 20 rebounds, while Afidra recorded a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds as Power won 74-66 to force a decider for Power.

Guellord Mobanza and Mpeti had 11 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Power’s charge and stretch their season.

Head coach Timothy Odeke will be hoping for more of the same from his starting players against a young and athletic UCU side.

On the other hand, the Canons will be hoping for a better day in office from star player Peter Sifuma, who only scored two points and pulled down 11 rebounds Friday night.

Jimmy Otim (18), Lwabaga Ibanda (12), Rogers John Baptist Dauna (11) and Jerry Kayanga (10) were UCU’s leading players on offence and will have to be in top form in the decider.

The winner of tonight’s clash will progress to the semifinals to face off with KIU Titans in a fight for a place in the finals.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Playing Wednesday (YMCA)

Game Three