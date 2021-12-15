Stephen Curry is NBA's new three-point king

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. PHOTO/ AFP

  • Curry, whose remarkable shooting range has revolutionized the NBA in his 13-year tenure, matched Allen's record with his 2,973rd career three-pointer with 10:56 remaining in the first quarter with his first shot of the contest.
  • The atmosphere was electric even before the game, with Allen courtside and Reggie Miller, who held the three-point record for more than a decade before Allen broke it in 2011, on duty as a television commentator.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry eclipsed Ray Allen's all-time record for NBA three-pointers on Tuesday on an emotional night at storied Madison Square Garden.
