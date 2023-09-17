UCU Canons draw first blood

UCU Canons are one win away from making the second round of the National Basketball League Playoffs following Saturday night’s 58-53 win over D-mark Power at YMCA, Wandegeya.

The Canons started life in the playoffs after escaping relegation and can now make the semifinals with another victory in their three-game quarterfinal series with the five-time champions.

On the back foot for the bigger part of the game, the university side got important stops down the stretch to seal the victory.

Power got out of the blocks early and dominated the inside game, with Puati Kikomba and Elvis Mpeti providing the much-needed presence and executing plays to give Timothy Odeke’s charges early offence in the game.

The Canons, on the other end, were struggling to get going, and it was Power who led 17-08 after the first quarter.

A low-scoring first half ended with Power carrying a three-point advantage (28-25), but the Canons finished stronger to grab the victory.

Peter Sifuma, Rogers Dauna and Joel Kayiira significantly improved in the second half, protecting the rim to stop Power’s dominance on the boards.

Sifuma ended the game with a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds to carry the Canons, while team captain Lwabaga Ibanda added 12 points and five rebounds.

Kikomba and Mpeti led Power’s charge with 14 and 13 points, respectively, the former adding 17 rebounds while the latter got 11.

Power led the game for 30 minutes, but Nicholas Natuhereza's charges turned things around when it mattered most to put one foot in the next round.

The Canons’ bench contributed 20 points, while Power’s could only manage eight.

Odeke and Power will have enough time to assess themselves ahead of Friday night’s must-win Game Two. Defeat will be the end of the road for the 2011 winners.