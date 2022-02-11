Boxer Kiwanuka to dedicate next fight to Mutebile

Heavyweight boxer Shafik Kiwanuka shall dedicate his next fight to fallen Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile as a tribute for his support toward his career growth.

Professor Mutebile was the chancellor of International University of East Africa (IUEA) for 12 years, where Kiwanuka is a student on a scholarship as a reward for his boxing prowess.

He died of multiple organ failure accelerated by Covid-19 on January 23, four days to his 73rd birthday.

“When I won the WBF-Africa heavyweight title, Professor [Mutebile] in 2019 invited me at the university’s graduation and honoured me with sportsman of the year,” Kiwanuka said during Mutebile’s funeral at Kigezi High School grounds in Rugarama, Kabale.

Kiwanuka described his departed chancellor as one who could recognise talent, motivate and encourage everyone.

Kiwanuka, aka the Killing Machine, won the WBF-Africa title, his first professional title.

He defeated Zimbabwe’s Thamsanqa Dube in December 2019 inside the university’s auditorium in Kansanga. He is preparing for the UBC Intercontinental title in late April.

“I want to dedicate my next fight to Professor, hope my management agrees,” he said.

Emmanuel Mwesigwa of Great Strikers, the promotion company that manages Kiwanuka, said that could be the best way in their means to honour Prof Mutebile for his great support to the boxer.

“We shall work with the IUEA management to make it possible in his next fight.”

Emeka Akaezuwa, the vice chancellor of IUEA, said Mutebile’s death was a great loss to the country and to the university.

He added that Mutebile was a man who encouraged growth of different talents, no wonder he offered lots of scholarships in sports and innovation.

“He was a golfer but he also supported Kiwanuka, the African champion. He was the epitome of exemplary leadership, our role model and we are indebted and committed to continuing with such works.”

Mutebile officially opened Garuga Golf Club in Kihihi, Rukungiri and sponsored several tournaments around the country. He was also the patron of Entebbe Golf Club and Kabale Golf Club during his tenure as governor.