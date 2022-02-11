Boxer Kiwanuka to dedicate next fight to Mutebile

Kiwanuka, aka the Killing Machine, won the WBF-Africa title, his first professional title after defeating Zimbabwe’s Thamsanqa Dube in December 2019. Photo / Aabdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Professor Mutebile was the chancellor of International University of East Africa (IUEA) for 12 years, where Kiwanuka is a student on a scholarship as a reward for his boxing prowess.

Heavyweight boxer Shafik Kiwanuka shall dedicate his next fight to fallen Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile as a tribute for his support toward his career growth.

