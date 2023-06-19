Kibira misses sick Adinan, beats sub

No one care much why Birmingham bronze medalist Teddy Nakimuli had not showed up against Nadia Najjemba in the women’s flyweight contest of the Uganda Boxing Champions League Week Four.

All the focus was on whether the main bout: Yasin Adinan vs Owen Kibira could happen.

The organisers had played it safe amid rumours that Adinan—who looked fine at the weigh-in of Friday—had pulled out due to sickness.

On the sidelines, each camp was discussing how their welterweight was ready for the other.

Adinan was being praised for scaring the hell out of professional sparring partners, while Kibira, who has sparred with professionals since 2020, was hyped as a poor boy “determined to box his way to prosperity.”

Eventually, after 2022 African bronze medalist Yusuf Nkobeza defeated Ronald Nsamba 5-0 in a middleweight brawl, Mutajjazi Boxing Club coach Henry Kalunga, took to the ring and apologised to the fully-packed New Obligato.

“We are very sorry for disappointing you. But that’s life.”

Kalunga, aka Bob J, briefly explained that Adinan could not fight with a swelling on his lower left abdomen, which he suffered after weigh-in.

But he doubts the doctor’s suggestion that could be hernia, which occurs when an internal part of the body pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall.

“He developed two painful lumps: the one below his upper right thigh disappeared but the one on the lower left abdomen persisted,” Kalunga told Daily Monitor Saturday night.

“If it was hernia I don’t think he shouldn’t have managed all the rigourous training and sparring we have had. This could be something beyond medical.

“But we shall try to pursue the truth through the medical approach otherwise, I am very disappointed.”

Kibira went on to defeat late substitute Mathias Kyeyune 5-0, but this is not what he wanted.

“Of course I am disappointed because I was ready for Adinan,” said the 2022 Commonwealth Games quarterfinalist. “I have imagined this fight since I started seeing him five years ago. But I wish him a quick recovery. And hopefully, we shall do it.”

Last year, Adinan pulled out of the boxing League due to inexplicable sickness and briefly retreated at his father’s home in Nebbi, 400km away.

For now, the possibilities are less promising for Adinan, who for years has been primed for big things. If his woes, which have delayed his greatness, are not medical, Kalunga has no solution. Yet, if it is hernia, he will need a surgery, and Kalunga doubts he could be able to fight again.

UBF Boxing Champions League

Week four _ Select Results

Owen Kibira 5-0 Mathias Kyeyune (welter)

Ezra Ssali 3-2 Shafik Kayongo (bantam)

Solomon Geko 5-0 Sabbath Zikama (super heavy)

Yusuf Nkobeza 5-0 Ronald Nsamba (middleweight)