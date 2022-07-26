Muhangi cash promises extra boost for Bombers

The prospect of winning Shs5m as a token for bagging gold at the Commonwealth Games, has the Bombers psyched up for victory in Birmingham.

Upon flagging off the six boxers at the Forest Park Resort in Buloba, Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi told the media that the federation has committed Shs5m for gold, Shs3m for silver and Shs2m for bronze.

In 2018, light flyweight Juma Miiro bagged Shs1m from the federation for winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The cash promise is an extra boost to the fighters, who travelled Monday morning.

“First, I would like to thank the UBF president for all he has done for us,” said welterweight Owen Isaac Kibira. “I come from a peasant family, and the possibility of winning a cash prize means a lot to me. There is a special feeling you get whenever you remember the Shs5m, Shs3m or Shs2m. It’s a feeling of extra motivation.”

Same with Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr.: “It’s a great motivation to all of us generally but we are already fired up,” said the light middleweight, adding rather exaggeratedly. “And all the Ugandans back home should await greatness when we get to Birmingham.”

For middleweight Yusuf Nkobeza: “It means I have to do my best to bring that medal; and it’s possible.”

In mid-April, Muhangi was quoted by a Ghanaian media outlet predicting that due to poor preparations, African boxers will be tourists in Birmingham.

The Bombers have camped in Buloba for nearly a month, did not have sparring partners – crucial for training – and like other Team Uganda members, left without allowances and competition kits.

Muhangi also officially announced light welterweight Joshua Tukamuhebwa as the captain for the Games assignment due to his “being disciplined, experienced and showing exemplary performance.”

After Gold Coast, two boxers did not return to Uganda. Muhangi cautioned the boxers against doing the same.

“Our visas are multiple entry visas. You can come back and return to the UK on August 15 if you have a good deal.”

UBF also committed allowances for the coaches Abdul Tebazaalwa and Lawrence Kalyango, who camped with the team in Buloba but did not travel to Birmingham.

Coach Patrick Lihanda commended Muhangi for the Boxing Champions League innovation, which has prepared the boxers well.

“Expect good results,” he vowed.

Of Uganda’s 53 medals at the Commonwealth Games since 1958, 22 have been won by boxers. However, the last gold medal came 32 years ago at Auckland 1990, with just three bronze medals from the last two editions.

Bombers Team