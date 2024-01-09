Lukanga warns rivals of more dominance

Boxers, coaches, managers and Sam Lukanga, the proprietor of Lukanga Boxing Club enjoyed a sumptuous dinner at La’ Chambers Bar & Restaurant to congratulate themselves after a dominant 2023.

Lukanga swept all honours at the 2023 National Novices and Intermediates Championships, capping the season with eight titles from the Uganda Boxing Champions League on Boxing Day.

The party was graced by among others, the pioneer boxers of Lukanga Boxing Club like Dick Katende (no relations with the former Bombers coach, who had the same name), who commended Jjajja Lukanga, as many call the club founder, for his endless, unconditional love for boxing for all these years.

Lukanga, a complete sports fanatic—also big in football circles—started this boxing club in 1992 and on May 1, Lukanga celebrated 30 years of boxing.

Yet 2023 is not the club’s most dominant year. In 1995, Lukanga said, they won National Novices, Juniors, Intermediates and Open—the first club to do so.

In 1996, they retained all trophies, except the National Open, and added the Mayor’s Cup. In 1997, they won Novices, Intermediates, Mayor’s Cup and Kabaka Cup. Such dominance continued until 2002, when Lukanga boycotted all competitions due to some disagreements with the Uganda Amateur Boxing Federation.

Lukanga ended their protest in 2004 and in 2006, returned to winning ways, with occasional interruptions by UPDF, Police, East Coast and Kampala Boxing Club, to date.

Since 2018, Police, Cobap, Sparks Academy and UPDF have been winning either the Juniors, Youths or Elites trophies but Lukanga, who usually fields a more balanced team in all categories, has been walking away with the overall trophy.

But in 2023, they won all categories at the Novices and the Intermediates, and obviously both overall trophies, which should worry rivals ahead of the National Open.

“I give more credit to our dedicated coaching staff, who also encourage a spirit of team work. Those are the main pillars of our dominance,” Lukanga said on the sidelines of the Friday luncheon.

“This is to show Uganda and the world that Lukanga we are a boxing club that invests in success.”

The man nicknamed Don King also warned his rivals ahead of more competitions. “If you start a journey without thorough preparations, you are bound to struggle or fail. That’s where we beat others. We are masters in this game. No wonder, many have tried to outpace us but they have eventually ran out of gas.

“I implore our boxers not rest because of this success. There’s still more to win as a club and as individuals.”

Meanwhile, Rubaga deputy Resident City Commissioner Anderson Burora, cautioned boxers against indiscipline and urged them to use social media to expand their fan bases to profit from their talents.

NATIONAL NOVICES

JUNIORS

1. Lukanga 32 pts

2. Namungoona 22

3. Sparks 20

YOUTHS

1. Lukanga 40 pts

2. KCCA 19

3. Kololo High 16

ELITES

1. Lukanga 32 pts

2. Kiwatule 21

3. Cobap 17

NATIONAL INTERMEDIATES

JUNIORS

1. Lukanga 38 pts

2. Cobap 16

3. Sparks 15

YOUTHS

1 Lukanga 48 pts

2 KCCA 24

3 Nansana 12

ELITES

1. Lukanga 36 pts

2. Police 14

3. Cobap 13

SELECT LEAGUE CHAMPS

Shalua Ndagire (bantamweight)

Zahara Nandawula (lightweight)

Owen Kibira (welterweight)