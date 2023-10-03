Lukyamuzi beats Ntege to national middleweight title

Kenny Lukyamuzi did what he usually does—throwing volumes of punches and never succumbing to pressure—but this time he emerged winner, more so a champion after outscoring the resilient Kamada Ntege, aka Sure Fire. Unlike before, when crowd-pulling bouts are delayed till the wee hours, when revelers are tired and some retired, Nara Promotions chose the perfect time for this one.

Towards midnight, at the New Obligato, Lukyamuzi started in dominant fashion, rocking Ntege’s head and body with sharp jabs and hooks.

Ntege was slow, losing the first four rounds but eventually that road work and street pad work on the hills of Nsambya started to show, especially in the fifth round when he rocked Lukyamuzi with some hard shots to the head.

That somehow changed the tempo and erased Lukyamuzi’s hopes or plans of sealing the victory before the 10th round.

Lukyamuzi’s cornerman Isaac Sentuwa, must have realised his fighter’s unexpected decline that might have been a coincidence between complacency and the opponent’s resilience. Ntege, a late developer, usually fights more gifted and experienced fighters but he retires before the last bell.

Throughout the 10 rounds, both kept their stances: Lukyamuzi orthodox, Ntege southpaw.

In the sixth round Lukyamuzi recovered his mojo, pinning Ntege to the ropes, with good body shots. He hurled three quick uppercuts—but all missing the chin—until the fourth connected.

Ntege found his safety and paid back some, tearing Lukyamuzi’s right eyebrow. The right corner outside Ntege’s right eye was also seen swollen. It had suffered enough from Lukyamuzi’s left hook.

By now both bodies were oozing sweat and steam and as mobile as if they were in the middle rounds—signs of fitness. The fully-packed audience was enjoying every moment, celebrating every hit and miss. You could hardly tell which section was rooting for who.

Eventually, two judges scored it 100-91, 100-91 for Lukyamuzi in the blue corner while one surprisingly preferred Ntege 95-85.

Lukyamuzi, aka Kenny the Mexico, landed the vacant National super middleweight title—his first title in his sixth victory after eight losses and a draw.

Ntege, whose fans always standout with a coffin in the arena, had very few words. “I thought I did my best but that’s how God planned it. Maybe I shall win next time.”

Lukyamuzi seized the opportunity because it could have been different against a tougher opponent like Shadir Musa Bwogi, if the Tokyo 2020 Olympian did not opt out of the fight. Lukyamuzi now talks big. “I shall now go for East and Central (Africa title) then go the ABU title. We are enjoying the game.”

For some reasons, the designated bouts involving John Sserunjogi against a Tanzanian opponent did not happen. Frank Kiwalabye also could not fight Tanzanian Shomari Pendeza after losing his brother on Saturday morning.

NARA PROMOTIONS SELECT RESULTS

Isaac Masembe def. Jonas Segu (TZ), KO RD2

Kenneth Lukyamuzi def. Kamada Ntege, SD

Joshua Nyanzi def. Waziri Rosta Mbonde (TZ), KO RD2

Ivan Magumba def. Philly Musene, KO

Moses Mukiibi def. Nicholas Tomusange, KO RD1