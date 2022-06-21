Male targets bigger dreams in boxing pro career 

Known as “The Drunken Master” for his fighting style, Joshua Male was a celebrity in amateur boxing since 2015.

But the 22-year-old, who nowadays calls himself “The Punisher,” has not hit major career targets and feels the urge to reinvent his career, this time as a professional fighter.

This Friday, Male will take on Saidi Chako on the undercard of Catherine Nanziri vs Sadra Mohamed during the return of the Boxing Survival Series at PTC Bar and Restaurant in Bulenga, Mityana Road.

At the 2020 Africa Olympics Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal – his first international assignment– Male lost instantly.

“Failing to make it to the Commonwealth Games this year is a big setback in my career because after failing to qualify for the Olympics 2020, I saw the Commonwealth as the only consolation,” Male confessed as he confirmed his entry into pro ranks.

Making lemonade

He was one of the big names who rejected contracts for the inaugural Boxing Champions League, which was earmarked as the qualifier for the Commonwealth Games.

“I had gauged my potential contenders and I was sure of that light heavyweight slot. But we were locked out.”

Milk spilt. Male moves on to join his A & B teammates Nanziri and Stanley Mugerwa, who will have their second pro appearances on Friday, having started April 1.

“Boxing is time-barred. We have a lot to accomplish in a short timeframe, when we still can. That’s why I decided to go pro,” Male told Daily Monitor recently.

“I don’t know much about my opponent,” Male said.

But he should know that Chako has 21 rounds of pro boxing and has faced reputable names like former WBC-Intercontinental champion Joseph ‘Joe Vegas’ Lubega and Moses Golola.

However, Chako has lost four and won just two fights since 2013.

“We have big dreams but we shall take one step at a time: first the national title, regional the continental, etc,” Male said.

“We all begin in the valley and aim for the peak.”

Boxing...Select bouts

(Super flyweight, 6 rounds)

Catherine Nanziri vs. Sadra Mohamed

(Super welterweight 6 rounds)

Stanley Mugerwa vs. Regan Mutoni

(Light heavyweight, 6 rounds)

Joshua Male vs. Saidi Chako

(Featherweight, 4 RDS)

Muzamir Luganda vs. Hassan Musuza

(Bantam weight, 4 rounds)

Sharom Nabukenya vs. G. Nabasumba

(Feather weight, 4 rounds)

Sowali Sentongo vs. Bosco Mbowa