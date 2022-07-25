Olympians win again on topsy-turvy night

For opening an event on Boxing Day December 26, 2018 at 7pm and ending past 6am the following day, Step By Step’s Eddie Gombya holds the trophy for poor time keeping at boxing events.

But it seems all promotions badly need this trophy. Fans who watched the main fights of the last two professional events, in Bulenga and in Kansanga left the venues towards 4am. Bad.

But those who witnessed Musa Shadir Bwogi’s majority decision win over Henry Kasujja, left the MTN Arena after 4am Sunday. Meaning 12 Sports Rounds Promotions, a new player, has set a new ‘personal best’ after their debut at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in April ended past 2am.

Gombya’s record could fall if David Ssemuju vs Samali Ntambi, the co-main fight, lasted all the six rounds and Paul Kayemba vs Ibra Mukiibi, a four-rounder, was not abandoned.

Imagine: Isaac Sebuufu’s victory against Farahat Manilola ended at 12:08am and the next, John Sserunjogi vs Ignatius Onyango started at 12:45am, an almost 40-minute delay, which was enough for the 10-rounder.

Why? The boxers’ pay.

Ssembuya said the confusion was caused by ticketing problem. So to avoid a recurrence, he added: “I think we need to devise means to have direct supervision of collection of payments as well as attract real cash sponsors.”

Superb matchmaking

Ssembuya and his friend Scot Patrick Farrel, co-promoter Manny Pacquiao Boxing Championship, predicted correctly that the matches were potential 50-50 matchups.

The only exception was Ssemuju-Ntambi, the super welterweight bout which ended in less than a round—not that Ssemuju was deadly but Ntambi wasn’t up to the task, despite his huge height, weight and reach advantage.

Before succumbing to a hard right to his lower side belly, he showed no intentions to challenge the opponent, just like Argentine Nestor Fabian, who surrendered to Shafik Kiwanuka in less than two minutes two weeks ago.

MAIN EVENT

Shadir Musa Bwogi def. Kasujja Henry

(Middleweight, 6 rounds)

CO MAIN EVENT

David Ssemuju def. Samali Ntambi [TKO 1st]

(Super welterweight, 6 rounds)

Saul Male def. Kamada Ntege

John Serunjogi def. Ignatius Onyango

(Super-Middle, 10 rounds)

Isaac Ssebuufu def. Farahat Manilola

(Light-welterweight, 4 RDS)

Swalik Kisitu def. Ibra Mubiru [UD]

(Welterweight, 4 RDS)

Roger Kamulegeya def. Hassan Were

(Bantamweight 4 RDS)

Abdu Razak def. Conrad Seruyange

(lightweights, 4 RDS)

Andrew Kikonyogo def. Nicholas Musimami

(Super-welter 4 RDS)

