Three Bombers assured of medals, dollars

Three Ugandan boxers are assured of medals at the Africa Confederations Boxing Championship which started today in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Flyweight Grace Nankinga, Light welterweight Erina Namutebi and superheavyweight Solomon Geko were the luckiest who got byes to the semifinals in the draws, meaning that even if they lose their next bouts, they will pick bronze medals and $5000 (Shs18m) each in prize money.

Nankinga, from University of Pain has replicated the feat of her clubmate Teddy Nakimuli, who got a bye into the flyweight semifinals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, thus winning bronze—the first Ugandan female boxer to achieve that. Now Nankinga must celebrate that with a win to improve her medal to silver and double her purse to $10000 (Shs36m).