Uhuru’s fate as UPBC boss to be decided in March

Nearly a year ago, Salim Uhuru told Daily Monitor that he was too busy to seek a second term as the president of Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC).

Now, after his executive and many in the boxing family reportedly begged for his stay, the city businessman and politician could go unopposed in the elective general assembly next month.

Whatever the outcome, Uhuru will have served five years, one more than his designated four-year term. According to the constitution

2008 [amended], must hold an annual general meeting (AGM) promptly when it is due or not later than six months from the due date. However, they have held none since 2018, when Uhuru assumed presidency.

The covid-19 disruptions could be the easy target for excuse in 2020 and 2021 but what about 2022 when Uhuru’s term was supposed to expire?

“I assure you this time we shall have the AGM in March,” Uhuru assured the press last week. “We must organise the elective assembly. It’s been over-delayed. I am ready but I don’t know why others fear the assembly.”

Uhuru and his entire executive were unopposed in the March 17, 2018 general assembly inside Genesis Hall in Mt Zion Hotel in Kampala.

The constitution also allows the president to serve only two consecutive terms. Uhuru’s biggest achievement was hosting the Africa Boxing Union Convention in September 2018. The second could be having his treasurer Maureen Mulangira become the secretary general of the Africa Boxing Union.