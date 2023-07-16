Ukasha celebrates international call with victory over Sande

Before Saturday night Simon Sande wanted to know why his opponent Ukasha Matovu was called for international duty instead of him. After the fight, he might not say it, but he must feel it.

If boxing gloves could print a stamp where they land most, Sande would have gotten at least one stamp on his lower right abdomen that received Matovu’s countless left hooks.

Both were familiar foes. They once shared a gym before Sande went other ways. And Matovu, popularly called Ukasha, won both fights in the 2022 Uganda Boxing Champions League season.

Hence, this league rematch, 10 days before Matovu fights at the African Boxing Championship in Yaounde, Cameroon, was important.

There was little to separate these welterweights in the first two rounds, with both guarding solidly and attacking carefully.

Then the third round was more open. And the fans loved it. Both kept their guards up, shot the head and the body and Matovu’s heavy right on the head staggered Sande.

Sande paid back in the fourth round—the toughest round—with a thunderous right to the head. But by now Matovu was enjoying himself. Being shorter, he sacrificed to fight close, guard better than ever, and pull away from trouble whenever it strikes.

He wisely invested in body shots. And even those that met Sande’s guards showed impact. Then that left hook that often sneaked into Sande’s lower right belly. He just had no answers for it.

Morocco, Morocco, Morocco, shouted Matovu’s fans that overwhelmed the brief New Club Obligato. It’s a name they know motivates their boy, because Morocco is the only country he has visited as a boxer.

By the fifth round, Matovu had swelling below his right eye. And the referee sent him to the neutral corner for a brief assessment. Matovu said it was due to Sande’s elbows but it is unlikely because this was mostly a fight of fists and guards, with minimal clenching and brawling.

Matovu celebrated his 5-0 victory with a dance. Sande disagreed.

“I have done my part, did my best and everyone knows I deserved to win but the judges decided otherwise,” Sande told Daily Monitor.

His fans spent almost an hour peddling the claim. And no explanation seemed to change their bias. Yet Sande must learn to use his height advantage, by jabbing and moving effectively to keep the opponent at a bay. Instead, he invited Matovu’s pressure. And when he tried to change, it was late.

Now Matovu is gunning for his first international assignment since the 2018 Africa Youth Boxing Championships in Morocco.

“Now my focus is on winning that gold medal in Cameroon and also qualifying for the Olympics,” he vowed.

SELECTED WEEK SIX LEAGUE RESULTS

Ukasha Matovu 5-0 Simon Sande

Innocent Amoko 5-0 Edward Kimera, light welter

James Baraka RSC 1 George Wejuli, heavy weight

Arafat Kibirige RSC 1 Juma Ayiro, Cruiser weight

Swalha Halima 5-0 Alimu Patience – light fly-youth girls

Alex Kanabi RSC 5 Lawrence Tamale- Special contest