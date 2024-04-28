Bul, Nec evenly poised as Kitara edge closer

Amos Kirya and Joseph Dhata scored scorching beauties as Bul and Nec shared spoils in a 1-1 draw in their first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinal in Njeru on Sunday.

Kirya picked a floating ball after Nec failed to clear off a Nicholas Mwere freekick in the 16th minute.

The midfielder quickly controlled the ball inside a crowd at the edge of the box and turned with a stunning shot with his left foot to beat Benjamin Ochan's dive.

Alex Kitata had a chance earlier on with keeper to beat after fine pass from Reagan Kalyowa but the striker's rustiness prevailed.

Nec finally pulled level eight minutes after the breather when Cromwel Rwothmio, Enock Ssebaagala and Joseph Dhata launched a quick counter attack that ended on the latter's feet.



Dhata set himself and belted in a screamer that left Thomas Ikara helpless in Bul's goal.

"We did everything today apart from finishing our chances and they got one and used it well to pick something," James Magala, Bul’s assistant coach mourned their chances.

"But not all is lost because we still have to go there and fight in the second leg.," he added.

Magala will be in charge of Bul's league fixture against Vipers on Wednesday.

"I'm happy with the result because we didn't lose the game and can now go and finish it at home.

"We started slowly but gained momentum as the game graduated but kept focus on our main aim which was to look for a goal," Nec's Hussein Mbalangu said.

The two sides will face off again next weekend in the second leg at Lugogo.

In the other semifinal, Kitara boosted their chances of a maiden appearance in the final after seeing off Pajule Lions 3-1 in Masindi on Saturday.

Solomon Okwalinga, Denis Omedi and Frank Tumwesigye scored the goals for the Hoima side as Michael Wokorach pulled one back to take a two-goal deficit to Pader District where they've won all their games.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Semifina results - first leg

Kitara 3-1 Pajule Lions