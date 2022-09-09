Alako smiles, Kakande happy with improvements

Proscovia Alako has had a torrid time this year. A ban from the sport by Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) stalled her progress.

Up to now, many voices say her suspension from cricket was unfair, after all, the reasons are never explained.

She returned to action and even earned a call-up for the junior side to the ongoing ICC U19 Twenty20 World Cup Qualifiers after selectors reportedly clashed with UCA chairman Michael Nuwagaba.

And after making only one run in the first two matches, Alako got the monkey off her back to make a half-century of 93 runs ensure Uganda beat the hosts Botswana by 143 runs on Tuesday to maintain a flawless streak.

“I had to just think about the games I have been playing before,” the top-order batter said from Gaborone.

Alako’s innings of 54 balls comprised 12 boundaries and three sixes and she shared an opening stand of 150 runs with skipper Jimia Mohamed (35 off 42) inside 15.1 overs.

“I had to keep my head down and play the first six overs. I had a plan with Jimia” the 19-year-old added.

Her coaches Yusuf Nanga and Ivan Kakande were thrilled after Uganda set 181-3 after the allotted, later defending it by stopping Botswana ad 38-8 thanks Kevin Amuge’s spell of two maidens and 4/2 in four overs.

“We wanted to improve on our Net Run Rate. Alako has been struggling but she scored some beautiful runs,” Kakande remarked.

“This keeps us strong ahead of the semi-finals. The bowling has been good, we need to maintain the batting of the top and middle order,” he added.

Uganda has two more rest days until Saturday when they face Rwanda in the tournament semi-finals. One team from this qualifier will play at the World Cup in South Africa next year.





ICC WOMEN’S U-19 T20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

SEMI-FINAL FIXTURE - SATURDAY

10.30am: Uganda U19s vs. Rwanda U19s





UGANDA’S POOL RESULTS

Namibia Us19s 85/5 Uganda U19s 87/6

(Uganda won by 4 wickets)

Uganda U19s 107/4 Sierra Leone U19s 84/5

(Uganda won by 23 runs)

Uganda U19s 181/3 Botswana U19s 38/8