Battlelines drawn for Batball X T10 event

Preparations have stepped up a gear for the inaugural regional-based Batball X T10 tournament that will have six franchises battling it out for a good cause and overall honours from August 15-20 at Lugogo and Jinja Secondary School Oval respectively.

The tournament, a culmination of the Batball Open that was held earlier this year with every region hosting teams named after bird species of their respective areas; North, West, Nile, East and Central, has this time round adopted the an animal-themed approach but with the cause remaining health-oriented – ‘Tackling Hypertension With Every Hit’.

“In the Batball Open 2022/23 season, we used bird names to promote Uganda’s rich bird species and encourage tourism. Now, we want to continue that theme by representing each region with animals that are special to their habitats. This way, we can showcase our beautiful bio-diversity and support local tourism efforts,” said Batball Chief Operations Officer (COO) Martin Ondeko.

The excitement has heightened after the regional coaches convened and selected their 14-man squads for the weeklong championship that will be played under the T10 (10 overs innings) format.

Renewing rivalries

The inclusion of Rwanda Emerging, who boast several U-19 stars and immediate graduates, as the sixth franchise, is the masterstroke as several Ugandan players that have reprenseted the country in under-age tournaments will be looking to renew their rivals.

Eastern Buffaloes will heavily rely on Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA)’s Peter Ocen, Elvis Okako and Nitin Silvakumar under the tutelage of Wilfred Ogwang, Nile Leopards will be captained by fast-rising Timothy Muwanguzi and boasts of U-19 stars Jonathan Nyiiro and Pius Oloka in their ranks as well as know-it-all coach Habibu Mugalula whereas Northern Elephants have captain Santos Ocitti, Anan Koffi Okoti, Emmanuel Rubanganheyo, Jovan Aldo Rubangakene and Kenneth Ogenrworth took look to when the going gets tough.

Rhinos hunted

For Western Bulls, skipper Geoffrey Kakaire, Festo Bwambale, Victor Muhindo and hard-hitting Emmanuel Odeke will look to give the familiar coaching duo of Ivan Kakande and Yusuf Nanga, the latter in a team manager’s role, something to cheer about.

Central Rhinos will be the hunted as they have no-less than nine Baby Cricket Cranes players , fresh from a futile campaign in Tanzania, that will be eager to make amends and show their quality.

But it is the visiting Rwanda Emerging that will want to throw a spanner in the works, away from home, and continue to show the Land of a Thousand Hills’ progress on the international sporting scene under the guidance of senior national men’s team coach Adelin Tuyizere.

“The stage is set for an exciting cricket showdown as these dynamic teams compete. The tournament’s fast-paced format promises thrilling matches that will keep fans on the edge of their seats,” added COO Ondeko.

All the action will be broadcasted on Batball.tv and various platforms - thus bringing the excitement to cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

BATBALL X T10 EVENT



Opening Fixtures

August 15 – Lugogo Oval

Western Bulls vs. Central Rhinos

Western Bulls vs. Rwanda Emerging

Central Rhinos vs. Rwanda Emerging

August 15 – Jinja SS Oval

Eastern Buffaloes vs. Nile Leopards

Eastern Buffaloes vs. Northern Elephants