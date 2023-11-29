Champagne on ice for Uganda

WINDHOEK. If champagne on ice ever meant anything, then this is it for the Cricket Cranes. Uganda stand on the precipice of T20 World Cup qualification after a resounding victory over Kenya, positioning themselves just one step away from securing a spot in the 2024 global showpiece in the USA and West Indies.

In a nerve-wracking clash at the Wanderers Sports Ground Oval in Windhoek, the Cricket Cranes showcased exceptional resilience, outmuscling Kenya by 33 runs in a historic encounter.

The match, a pressure-cooker affair, not only sealed Kenya and Zimbabwe's fate in the tournament but elevated Uganda to eight points, solidifying their contender status.

Solid innings

Captain Brian Masaba led his courageous team with distinction after winning the toss and opting to back first.

Left-hand opening batsman Simon Ssesazi, with a stellar 60 off 50 balls, and Dinesh Nakrani's unbeaten 40 off 23 showcased their batting prowess with Riazat Ali Shah adding 26 as Uganda set a formidable 162 for 5 in the allotted 20 overs.

With Kenya’s batting maestros; Rakep Patel (26 off 17) and Collins Obuya (34 off 48) still out in the middle, Uganda toiled in the field for a breakthrough.

The stop-start affair of the intermittent rains however seemed to swing the favour back to Uganda with Bilal Hassun (4/39) expensive in his opening spell but excellent in his second, left-arm orthodox spinner Alpesh Ramjani (2/12), and military medium Riazat Ali Shah (2/18) bouncing back nicely to restrict Kenya to 129 all out in 19 overs.

Ssesazi’s form-finding impactful effort won him the Man of Match award and he was quick to laud his teammates and dedicate the award to the travelling Ugandan fans here in Windhoek and those back home that kept faith in him.

“I was timing the ball well in previous matches but I just wasn’t getting runs. I thank the coaches for backing me up and for my fellow players for urging me on throughout my innings. I always play well against Kenya and this Award is for the fans that travelled here and those back home.”

It is not over

Captain Masaba refused to lift the lid off the champagne bottle. “We might not sleep tonight. But again there will be no celebrations. We can only do that after we beat Rwanda tomorrow (read Thursday). We have one more final and I will be telling the guys that we have to work smart and be clinical,” said the batting all-roudner.

As Uganda now faces the final hurdle against Rwanda, the points table reflects their commendable journey. Namibia, having already secured qualification, lead the table with a perfect record of five wins for 10 points. Uganda closely follow with four wins and 8 points, positioned as formidable contenders. The race for the second qualification spot tightens as Kenya and Zimbabwe are tied at 6 points, setting the stage for a captivating conclusion.

Namibia, poised to face Nigeria in their final clash, aspires to clinch the coveted Africa Final trophy after securing qualification with a dominant victory over Tanzania on Match Day 7.

The stage is set for a thrilling denouement as Uganda strive to etch their names in cricketing history and secure a coveted ticket to the T20 World Cup – the first for a senior men’s national cricket team in Uganda.

ICC T20 World Cup Africa Final

Results

Uganda 162/5 Kenya 129/10

Uganda won by 33 runs

Nigeria 110/8 Zimbabwe 111/4

Zimbabwe won by 6 wickets

Tanzania 153/8 Rwanda 102/7

Tanzania won by 51 runs

Fixtures - Thursday

Zimbabwe vs. Kenya 10.30am, United

Uganda vs. Rwanda 10.30am, Wanderers

Nigeria vs. Namibia 3.30pm, Wanderers

POINTS TABLE

Team P W L NR Points NRR

Namibia 5 5 0 0 10 2.643

Uganda 5 4 1 0 8 0.759

Zimbabwe 5 3 2 0 6 2.322

Kenya 5 3 2 0 6 0.039

Nigeria 5 1 3 1 3 -0.670

Tanzania 6 1 5 0 2 -1.507

Rwanda 5 0 4 1 1 -4.000