Cricket Cranes dedicate African crown to ‘ill’ coaches,  fans

By  Innocent Ndawula

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • It took the prize giving ceremony for the rest of the teams to literally notice that Uganda’s big men – coaches – were not in attendance as the team picked its winners’ medals and trophy.

When Uganda lost the opening clash of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup Africa Finals to Kenya by one run on November 17, many naysayers were baring their fangs saying another capitulation was on the cards in Rwanda after the team had previously done well to conjure up 11 successive wins in Twenty20 Internationals over the calendar year.

