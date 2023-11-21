Cricket Cranes enlist Namibian legend Williams

Amidst the current downpours in Uganda and East Africa, the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) finds validation in its decision to send the senior men’s national team to Zimbabwe for an intensive 10-day boot camp, which concluded Monday.

The Cricket Cranes wrapped up their preparations for the pivotal International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Final with a commanding 46-run victory over Zimbabwe champions Takashinga Patriots at Highfield Oval in Mashonaland.

Although the team suffered a setback with a loss to Zimbabwe Men’s U-25 side on Saturday night, they rebounded strongly. Despite Simon Ssesazi's struggles with the bat, the batsmen rallied, with rookie Robinson Obuya (91 off 65) falling just nine runs short of a century, and left-hander Dinesh Nakrani (61 off 26) contributing a half-century at a staggering strike rate of 234 per cent. Uganda set an imposing score of 182 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Uganda captain Brian Masaba, returning after a one-match break, led a clinical bowling shift alongside rookie David Wabwire and leftie Alpesh Ramjani, each claiming two wickets. Takashinga managed only 136 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs, with Zimbabwean international Tinotenda Confidence Mutombodzi (54 off 32) being the lone batter to challenge Uganda’s bowling prowess.

Elite consultancy

And as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Final kicks off invNamibia this week, UCA is keen on fortifying the team’s finer details. To this end, Uganda has enlisted the services of legendary Namibian cricketer Craig Williams as a High-Performance National Team Consultant for the entire duration of the tournament.

The former Namibia captain, who owns the largest cricket academy and a fully-equipped cricket shop in Windhoek, will play a pivotal role in providing hands-on technical expertise in batting, bowling, and fielding. Williams will report to and work closely with interim head coach Jackson Ogwang, ensuring the highest level of play performance while maintaining a thorough professional code with the playing squad and technical team.

Team Manager Charles Waiswa lauds Williams’ addition, stating; “Craig is not just a legend of Namibian cricket but also Associate Cricket. He is a big add for us because of his knowledge of the game and local conditions and the fact that he knows our squad inside out. His tactical nous, strategy to execute game plans against opposition he’s familiar with will be vital. With his input, we believe we have a chance to qualify for the World Cup.”

Williams, boasting an impressive international career with at least 15,339 runs and 273 wickets over 15 years (2007-2022), brings a wealth of experience. His record includes 26 centuries, 87 half-centuries, four 4-wicket hauls, and five 5-wicket hauls, adding an extra layer of strength to Uganda's campaign for World Cup qualification.

ABOUT CRAIG WILLIAMS



Full name: Craig George Williams

Nationality: Namibian

Born: February 25, 1984

Home: Oshakati, Namibia

Age: 39 years, 268d

Batting Style: Right hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right arm Medium

Playing Role: Top order batter

Runs: 15, 339

Wickets: 273 wickets

Centuries: 26

Half Centuries: 87

Owner: Craig Williams Cricket Academy