Cricket Cranes retain Africa T20 Cup

With only a handful of minor setbacks, likely to be rectified moving forward, Uganda’s senior men’s national cricket team, The Cricket Cranes, is proving to be an unstoppable force.

Despite a defeat to Rwanda in the opening match of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) Africa Cup T20, the Cricket Cranes rebounded strongly, securing victories against Malawi and Mozambique to secure a spot in the semifinals.

In the semifinals, they showcased their dominance, delivering a ruthless performance to dismantle Botswana by 10 wickets, setting the stage for a grudge match against Kenya in the final.

The final, once a mother of all battles, turned into a demonstration of the Cricket Cranes’ savage prowess as they crushed Kenya by a staggering 91 runs at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa, Tuesday.

In the spotlight

While it was undoubtedly a team effort, two standout performances from Ugandan players stole the spotlight.

Emerging batsman Robinson Obuya chose the perfect moment to announce his arrival on the grand stage, displaying a combination of power and finesse to achieve his first T20 international half-century.

The 23-year-old’s impressive 38-ball 57, featuring 7 boundaries and a six, set the stage for Uganda to post a formidable total of 186 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

The other hero of the day was left-arm orthodox spinner Henry Ssenyondo, who stifled any hopes of a Kenyan comeback with a remarkable spell, claiming four wickets for a mere 20 runs to also win both the Man of Match and Best Bowler of the Tournament Award with 16 scalps.

Supported by Dinesh Nakrani, Bilal Hassun, and Kenneth Waiswa, the bowling unit ensured Kenya was bundled out for just 95 runs in 15.4 overs.

Undisputed kings

The victory for Uganda was nothing short of one-sided, achieved with a comfortable 26 balls to spare.

As jubilant celebrations reverberated across Uganda, the ACA T20 Cup once again etched Uganda’s name in the annals of history.

Having won it also in 2022, Uganda can solidly say they’re the undisputed kings of African T20 cricket, solidifying their legacy for another year and adding yet another compelling chapter to their storied cricketing journey in the aftermath of qualifying for the World Cup.

TEAM UGANDA STARTING XI VS. KENYA: Simon Sessazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Alphesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Bilal Hassun, Henry Ssenyondo

12th Man: Jonathan Ssebanja, 13th Man: Frank Nsubuga, Unused Player: Ronak Patel

ACA T20 CUP - CAST OF CHAMPIONS

2023: Uganda