First career century for Akankwasa gives Challengers victory

Frank Akankwasa’s game has changed, not for anything but for the better. He has quickly matured into a big-game player over the last two years.

To quell any doubts about that, he smashed a century of 130 runs to guide Challengers to a 265-run victory over SKLPS in the National Men’s Division One 50-Over League at Entebbe on Sunday. For anyone who witnessed this lad start out with fatherly support from Frank Nsubuga nearly a decade ago, surely his innings is just part of purified testimony. “It was our day,” Akankwasa remarked. “It was a good game, with a great atmosphere,” he said after his maiden top-flight league century.

His craft has improved significantly. “I was calm at the crease,” he explained his 151-ball innings. Yet, Akankwasa played to his nickname ‘Danger’, pummelling 12 boundaries.

“My mindset has changed. Coach Laurence (Mahatlane) has given me plenty of time and support,” he added.

His innings marked the second top-flight ton of the season after Shahzad Kamal’s 126-ball 102 knock for Ceylon Lions against Challengers a week prior.

Akankwasa walked in to bat after opener Wassim Butt (15 off 23) had retired hurt after only 14 balls.

He immediately impacted the scoreboard by sharing 54 runs with Arnold Otwani (30 off 33) to 62-2 after 12.4 overs. Butt returned before he fell at 77-3 after 16.5 overs.

Akankwasa’s presence was felt more when he found chemistry with his peer Zephaniah Arinaitwe Katungio (62 off 57) for a fourth wicket stand of 128 runs.

Mohammed Azeem later came in to fire 42 off 19 and Akankwasa’s wicket fell much later, with the board reading 321-6 two balls before the end of the innings.

Challengers set 325-7 and, in the chase, only SKLPS only managed 60 runs.