In pursuit of Aziz Damani

Clean hit. Riazat Ali Shah (in yellow) hit the ball long.  Photo/Eddie Chicco

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Showcase.  There will be  a contest at the Lugogo Oval between Uganda’s U19 stars who played at the 2022 World Cup.

Aziz Damani have won the last three National Cricket League titles in the 50-over format. To that, they have added Twenty20 titles. They are clearly the benchmark of excellence in Ugandan cricket.  
     This kind of dominance can be good, or bad. When a team is as good as Aziz Damani are, you expect the competition to strive to get to their level. In a bad way, the game can become boring.  As the 50-over National Cricket League returns for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Aziz Damani may not be as dominant. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.