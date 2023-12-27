Kulume, Ebulu scoop MVPs gongs as SCA toast to ninth anniversary

In a stellar year for both local hubs and the nation, Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) celebrated its ninth anniversary with impeccable timing.

The three-day event, held from December 22-24 in Soroti, followed the national women’s team’s qualification for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Dubai next year, with at least 80% of Victoria Pearls squad members being SCA products.

The festivities included an awards and dinner ceremony on December 22, a cricket carnival, and barbecue on December 23, culminating into an Xmas Hamper Giveaway to players on December 24. SCA chairman Felix Musana commended the players for their dedication and preached commitment to nurturing young cricketers.

“It is my honour to stand before you and emphasize the importance of joining hands and supporting our cause. We have come a long way since our humble beginnings, and it is through the collective efforts of our community that we have been able to nurture and empower young cricketers,” said chairman Musana.

Future stars

“You’re the heart and soul of this academy. Your dedication, passion, and hard work have not gone unnoticed. You have shown immense talent and potential, and it is our duty to provide you with the necessary resources, guidance, and opportunities to excel in this sport.

“Together, we can shape you into future cricket stars and ambassadors of our academy. For now, let’s celebrate.”

Men’s team captain Ronald Ebulu, Olila’s Naume Amongin, and Soroti City’s Phiona Egaru Kulume were awarded Player of the Year accolades for their respective franchises. Josephine Icumar and Gideon Outeke received Rookie of the Year honours.

New heights

In celebrating the winners, guest of honour Davis Turinawe acknowledged the growth of the game in Soroti and hinted that it would inspire others to pursue cricket.

“Your commitment has not only elevated cricket in Soroti to new heights but has also inspired individuals to pursue their own dreams.

“Those playing at the highest level for Uganda are testament to these dreams. As we celebrate all our winners today, let us also look ahead with excitement for the future of cricket. May it continue to serve as a platform for excellence,” said Turinawe, who is also the Development Manager of the mother body – Uganda Cricket Association (UCA).

Carnival climax

SCA president Richard Oluka, a pivotal player for the Chairman’s XI, demonstrated his skills with a quickfire 30-runs in a friendly match against Soroti XI, who set a target of 105 runs in 10 overs.

Oluka pledged an extraordinary celebration for the upcoming decade anniversary festivities next year.

Meanwhile, Peter Ocen and Juma Sururu excelled on the oval during the carnival’s final match, each scoring 40-odd runs and picking up a wicket apiece to contribute to the triumphant Soroti XI’s victory by 6 wickets.

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

BOYS CATEGORY

Best Bowler: Juma Sururu

Best Batsman: Jacob Malinga

Best Youngster: Gideon Outeke

Player of the Year: Ronald Ebulu

GIRLS CATEGORY

Best Bowler: Kevin Amuge

Best Batter: Esther Iloku

Best Youngster: Josephine Icumar

Player of the Year – Olila: Naume Amongin