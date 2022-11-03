Nakisuyi in total ecstasy after Real Stars award

In 2012, all-rounder Immaculate Nakisuyi was split between playing basketball and cricket at Jinja SS. Ten years later, she is a major hit on the national team.

On Tuesday at Route 256 Restaurant, she sat at the table of men as she was announced winner of the ForteBet Real Stars cricketer of the month of October.

The monthly breakfast meeting honoured among others Vipers goalkeeper Alfred Mukendereza, UCU Lady Canons’ Rose Akon, woodballer Christine Birungi and golfer Ssekibejja.

Recollecting her past, Nakisuyi said that when the school basketball coach made her sit on the bench throughout the game, it was time to seek playing time elsewhere. From that time on she chose cricket. She made an immediate impact and by 2014 she earned her first cap on the national team.

"I am a competitive person and I want to play every game," Nakisuyi recalls.

The right-handed batter was inspired by coach Habib Mugalula who gave her playing time on the school team and as they say, the rest is history. She has won player of the month awards before and Tuesday's Real Stars award was her biggest personal accolade.

"This is a big motivation for me to keep working hard. I want to come here again and again," said the third year student of Kyambogo University.

Aiming higher

Mudekereza, who was dressed to the nines at the awards, was named footballer of the month.

The 29-year-old goalie signed from DR Congo's AS Vita kept four clean sheets as Vipers qualified for the Caf Champions League for the first time in their history.

His coach Ibrahim Mugisha said he was proud of his player making an instant impact in Uganda.

“It is a great feeling for the team. He's still new here but very committed to his work," Mugisha said.

Mudekereza hopes the award encourages him to win the league with Vipers.

Delighted

Ndejje University player Birungi, who was surprisingly the second woodballer to be recognised at the awards since inception, was beaming with delight. Florence Mukoya was the first to be awarded last December.

The gold medallist at the Coral Coatings Woodball Open said: "I hope it inspires many other young players to play woodball."

Ssekibejja, who won the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open now looks to turn pro after his latest exploits.

"When my sponsors deem it right for me to turn pro, it is something I am looking forward to," the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa player said.

In absentia, Lady Canons' Akon, who was named the women play-offs MVP was awarded as the best basketballer of October.

Fortebet Real Stars awards

Football: Alfred Mukendereza

Basketball: Rose Akon

Woodball: Christine Birungi

Cricket: Immaculate Nakisuyi