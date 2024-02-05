Nehal Bibodi: Separating Wheat From Chaff

Tell us about your journey in the game and how you ended up sitting in the hot seat for Uganda Cricket Association.

My name is Nehal Bibodi. I came to Uganda to play a few cricket games in 1991. Mr Kishore Pabari (RIP) brought me to play for Kampala Institute of Cricket Clubs (KICC) and later made my debut for the Uganda (Cricket Cranes) in 1993.

The journey definitely had lots of ups and downs. I was an aggressive batsman scoring 50 to 70 runs quickly per game at the beginning of my career in Uganda and eventually I realized I can score more around 1996/97. That is when I started getting the 100s consistently.

But before that, in 1994 we went to England and after staying there for almost a month, we played 12 games, won eight and drew four. We played some good cricket over there.

After coming back to Uganda, I was lured to stay after me and my friend Himanshu Yadav got an offer to play for one of the clubs. It was a good offer, of course, but also our former secretary Late Christopher Azuba explained to me that we had to stay, perform in a bid to get ICC Associate status for Uganda by winning games in the East & Central Africa Cricket Council (ECACC) Quadrangular. He told me not to go and help pursue that dream. Fortunately, we attained that in 1998.

Were there any other roles that you served during that time or after?

I was at first an opening batsman but then the management later found that we had issues in the middle order, too. They wanted me to stay on the wicket longer and score runs. So around 1999 to 2000, they started playing me at No.4 as an anchor man. Later, I started off-spinning and had some success. At the time, I was a serving council member for KICC. In 2009, I internationally retired after the World Cup qualifiers in South Africa. Around 2015, UCA realised they want somebody who understands cricket to serve in the role of selector and I came on board in 2016 and since then I have been elevated to the role of chairman selectors.

How would you describe yourself? What does your nickname Musajja mean?

I am a perfectionist. I learnt this quality from my mother because she takes time while cooking. Even cricket helped me, around 1997, when I realised and learnt that I can stay on the wicket and score more runs.

How I got the Musajja nickname is a funny story. We were in South Africa in 1996. That was actually also my first trip to SA and we were based in Kwazulu-Natal. I did not know any word in Luganda then.

There was a conversation between our opening bowler James Mukasa Ssebugenyi and wicket-keeper Stephen Luswata. I was fielding at mid-off and when Ssebugenyi came to bowl he realised all slips were standing the other way, how come they are now on this side of the wicket. So, he observed the whole field wondering what was going on and by the time he went to run up, he came back and asked Luswata in Luganda, ‘this man is a left hander?’

Luswata replied, “simanyi”

So after the game, I asked people for the meaning of ‘ono ‘musajja’ left hander? and ‘simanyi’ and everyone told me it was “I don’t know”.

When I explained what had happened to everyone, they burst out laughing.

From that particular time, everyone started calling me Musajja.

So even when I was performing well, they called me Musajja while clapping hands – so on pitch I felt it was maybe a way of saying I was their real man for the team because of my consistent displays.

Bibodi (wearing hat) in consultation with teammates. PHOTO/COURTSEY





You always knew every run you scored and could not tolerate mistakes on the board. How did you do that? It’s not easy.

I used to craft my innings like that most of the time. I always kept track of the overs and runs I had scored and after 50, I knew how I would accelerate. I used to count my runs in every over. Any error I used to see on the scoreboard, I would tell them to change. It helped me concentrate.

What was your best score for club and country?

For the club, it was 198 in Jinja for Tornado in 2000/01 but I do not remember the balls I faced. Then for Uganda, I scored 138 twice. First, in Lusaka, Zambia against the hosts in the late 90s. Then the other was in Zimbabwe against Botswana at the Zone VI tournament.

How many countries have you travelled to for cricket and which is your best ground?

I have been to at least 15 countries. Lugogo is my favourite ground locally because that is where it all started for me. I scored plenty of runs there. It is also located in the city centre. Internationally, I like Potchefstroom in South Africa. I scored 109 against Bermuda and104* against Denmark. Two hundreds in a space of four days at a proper international ICC venue!

Who is the toughest bowler you have faced?

Monde Zondeki of South Africa. I had never seen anything faster than him.

And the toughest batsman you have bowled to?

(After thinking for over a minute) Since I did not bowl much for Uganda, I think I will still give it to (Kenneth) Kamyuka locally. He hit me badly.

As Chairman Selectors now, you work closely with Richard Lwamafa and Okia. Tell us about the dynamics of the selection committee and how you work together to make the final decision?

The team is discussed all-round. We share statistics and they are discussed thoroughly. Sometimes we have to debate if we have divergent views. We also keep coaches in our committee. We take decisions as one. I have never had an issue with any of my members. It is not very complicated.





Nehal receiving trophy for KICC in 1997. PHOTO/COURTSEY





What serious challenges do you face? Because we always hear comments from the fraternity on who should be in or out of the team.

The biggest challenge is that we have a small pool of players to choose from. The fraternity of course will always have certain choices but we do not select based on emotions but purely stats.

But now we have new challenges coming from the side of contracts. When money is involved, challenges are obvious. Some players feel they should be in a certain category (of the contracts) but we do discuss that with them, too.

We have a plan as selectors to have a given number of players in each of the categories. We have categories; A, B, C and D. Each category has a number of players. We have increased the amounts of money for players in A, B and C but D is fixed.

We have had discussions with all the players and told them they will not be given contracts on the basis of holding certain positions on the team or on whether they’re seniors. But those contracts will be given based on performance. If we start to award on the basis of seniority and leadership, it will discourage the youngsters coming in.

Sometimes in some countries, players do not perform but stay on big contracts because of their seniority. How do you factor that in our contracts going forward?

When you compare some countries, that particular player must have scored some good 1,000 runs and had a long time of consistency.

They are kept in sides for their experience and rewarded for what they did before. Like (Virat) Kohli for India. Sometimes, he is on the bench and even carrying the water. But he gets the big contract and when he gets a comeback, he really performs. Those (non-performance based contracts) are usually reserved for legends.

What aspect do you find rewarding in your role?

It is when the team records success during a tournament – that gives me joy.

How do you fight interference from big wigs on the board or even coaches?

Good thing is that people understand our capacity as selectors. The coaches are part of us and we talk at length. I have not had the board interfere. But when they do have questions, like anybody else, I do not mind explaining.

Which young players have you selected without the expectation of the board or coaches and have gone on to perform and justify your decision?

Juma Miyagi definitely! Even coach (Lawrence) Mahatlane) wanted him to come a bit later but I selected him immediately after the U-19 World Cup in West Indies 2022. Innocent Mwebaze surprised even some of his teammates. Then Ronald Lutaaya and Robinson Obuya. I believe that if Obuya concentrates, he will be a pillar of Ugandan cricket for a very long time.

Recently the team you selected qualified for the World Cup. How much of that was down to you guys as the selection team?

Usually we talk to individuals to let them know that we are counting on them. I have not travelled with the national team in my five years but I will try in future (ed – Nehal went to India for the last camp at ICWC Omtex in Saphale last week).

We keep the players motivated and assure them that there is nothing to fear. That they will not be dropped after just one or two bad performances. So they have that confidence.

We also try to show them the areas of the game where they have gaps and how they can improve.

What challenges are you anticipating in World Cup selection? Every player wants to be there so how do you plan to go about things?

I do not see any challenges because we shall consider only performance. I would definitely want to say that there are around two or three players in the current squad that we want to consider retiring after the World Cup. But we will discuss with them and the new coach, coming in, before taking that decision.

Apart from the stats, is there anything else you consider?

Of course, discipline is non-negotiable. It is a must. Things like not reporting injuries are illegal, too. We don’t make emotional decisions.

How do you balance between experience and emerging talent when selecting?

The selection committee made a decision long ago about introducing and grooming U-19 players. But we are stuck with very limited talent in those young teams. Our target was to get at least one player in the senior team so they can start gaining experience every year. This is because we have some older players knocking on the door of retirement.

How do you sort out the talent pool issue?

We have to be very smart about the development area. It cannot be just about numbers but we have to tap talent then bring it to a centralised academy, which I believe is a must-requirement and should be started soon.

Once you have that academy with 25 regular players that are not in the national team but are being groomed under the supervision of the national coach, it will help us solve the problem of talent mid-term – that is in three to five years.

You say we have a small pool but we literally have a full squad in Canada, New Zealand, England comprised of players that stay back whenever the national team travels. How do you encourage players to stay and play for their nation?

This issue has been discussed even when coming up with the players’ Code of Conduct, which has the input of the legal team and team manager. This will be signed by players before every tournament. It will be designed with the help of our legal committee under team manager’s advice.

Everyone wants a good life but there should be a way to leave without abandoning the team. We have had people that came back home with the team, acquired new visas and then left openly.

It is disappointing when we lose players but we are in a dilemma because cricketers also want a better livelihood.

Again, we need a bigger pool to grow past this issue. Currently, we are only selecting the national team from just a pool of 25 players.

What message do you have for fans as you prepare to select the teams for the World Cup? There are also concerns about the women’s team – Victoria Pearls.

We can only tell them to keep supporting the teams. Right now, they’re doing so and we’re happy. We do hear cries from some fans but as I said earlier, we look at stats and consistency.

They should keep their fingers crossed because we will get better. We were ranked 16th before the U-19 World Cup but we finished 13th and could have even ranked better but Miyagi did not play one of the games against UAE.

Be sure that we will do well at the World Cup and do not be surprised when we beat one of the giants.

Any last remarks?

I want to see Uganda Cricket, in my lifetime, at a stage where we have One Day International (ODI) status with a competitive team at global level. I hope the upcoming generation will do something better than what we see now.

AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Nehalkumar Jashvantray Bibodi

Nickname: Musajja (Real Man)

Date of Birth: March 18, 1971

Place of Birth: Jamnagar, Saurashtra State, India

Playing Role: Opening batsman

Clubs Played For: Young CC, Saurashtra CA, Saurashtra University, KICC, Tornado CC, Destroyers CC, Wanderers CC, Premier CC

Batting Style: Right hand bat

Bowling Style: Right arm off break

Highest Score: 198

Best Bowling: 6 for 23

National Team Debut: 1993 vs. Zambia (East & Central Quadrangular CC)

Jersey Donned For Uganda: 99, 3 & 90

Cricketing Idol: Sir Viv Richards of West Indies

Dream Destination: Swiss Alps, Switzerland

Favourite Meal: Paneer Makhni & Naan

Cell Phone Type: Samsung A52

Dream Car: Range Rover Sport Render 2023

Hobby: Touring the World, Listening To Music & Cooking

Education Background: Third Year B.com (Saurashtra University)

Profession (Apart from Cricket): Export Businessman

Life Motto: Work Hard With Dedication

Advice to Youngsters: Give 100% in What You Do & Be Patient

Routine Day: Up by 7am, walk 4km, at least three times a week. Work ends at 4pm and then family time/cricket work.

Any Other Sport: Badminton & Table Tennis.

Personal Attribute: Very emotional and sensitive.

Life Lesson Learnt From Cricket: Learning to be calculative as a businessman.

Role Model: Sudhir Ruparelia. I worked for him at Crane Forex. He is patient and if I earned just half of what he has – not only financially, but in terms of experience, dedication, focus and guts to do business, I will be happy. Even at his age, he remains so committed.

Life Ambition: I want to expand my business. Then pass on the experience and skills to my children; Dishant Bibodi (17 years, son) and Vishwa Bibodi (13 years, daughter) and wife Hetal Bibodi, who I married in 2005.

BIBODI’S ALL-TIME UGANDA SQUAD

1. Roger Mukasa: Pips Simon Ssesazi because I enjoyed a good combination with him at the top. He will also keep wickets for the team.

2. Nehal Bibodi; I played that role well for Uganda and I deserve to be there.

3. Joel Olweny; Body & soul player. A good team man and with a fighting spirit.

4. Alpesh Ramjani; Lots of talent and within a short time, he has proved he can be dependable.

5. Junior Kwebiiha; Most stable & knowledgeable captain I played under.

6. Riazat Ali Shah; One of the best all-rounders I have come across in Uganda

7. Dinesh Nakrani; Gifted left-hander who gives the team a superb dimension.

8. Kenneth Kamyuka; Give him a ball, bat or ask him to field, 110% star player.

9. Guy Kimbowa Lutaaya; Plays as a bowling all-rounder for this side. I wish I had such options for Uganda now.

10. Frank Nsubuga; A legend, of course! What a man! What longevity and class!

11. Henry Okecho; Vice-captain & opening bowler of the team. Very wily gentleman.

12. Simon Ssesazi; Consistent and matured over time. Leading runs scorer in T201s for Uganda.

13. Henry Ssenyondo; Left-arm spinner with some more good years left in his career.

14. Benjamin Musoke; I call him the great. Super fielder. I had never seen anyone field like that on top of his batting style.

15. Yona Wapakhabulo (RIP): How can I forget him? A sparkling and flourishing batsman. Nice to watch.

Coach: Steve Tikolo

Team Manager: Justine Ligyalingi

Notable Mentions: Paul Nsibuuka Luswata, Richard Okia, Lawrence Ssematimba, Davis Karashani, Ronak Patel, James Komakech, Arthur Kyobe & Henry Osinde.