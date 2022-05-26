Olipa delights in Kaduna moment after clean sweep

Rogers Olipa has endured a torrid spell in the last few months. The last lockdown crippled him to say the least..

And by not playing cricket, his finances painfully dwindled. Getting his act together hasn’t come easy.

It was even difficult to imagine if he could deliver in the last Twenty20 duel against the visiting Nigerian State of Kaduna at Lugogo Oval Tuesday.

But, coming in to bat at number 6 as Uganda’s Select side reeled at 81-4 midway the 14th over in pursuit of 141 runs, Olipa cast his burdens away in style. The 20-year-old produced a quick unbeaten 17-ball 37 blitz to ensure that Uganda avoided defeat by scoring the desired 15 runs in the final over against Jimoh Adinoyi sealed the Series with a 6-0 victory over the T20 and limited-overs codes.

“I had taken a long time without playing,” Olipa, who featured at the ICC Africa Men’s T20 Cup in 2019, would later say after knocking four timely boundaries and two big sixes in his innings. The second maximum came on the first ball of the last over.

The man nicknamed ‘Olipas Killer’ had earlier picked figures of 2/37 as Kaduna set 140-8 - the highest total in three T20s - inspired by their opener Yusuf Gashon’s half-ton of 53 runs.

“I had some issues on and off the field. So I played to remind the coach and the selectors that I am still available,” added the Tornado club player.

Coach Laurence Mahatlane acknowledged his superb effort. “I have never seen Olipa smile like that for the one and half years I have been here,” said Mahatlane .

Kaduna State tour of Uganda

Results

Kaduna State 140/8 Uganda Select 141/7

(USL won by 3 wickets)

Uganda Select 131/9 Kaduna State 124/6

(USL won by 7 runs)

Kaduna State 126/10 Uganda Select 128/3

(USL won by 7 wickets)

Kaduna State 169/10 Uganda Select 171/6

(USL won by 4 wickets)

Uganda Select 215/6 Kaduna State 138/10

(USL won by 77 runs)