Plascon paint Cricket Cranes in Shs240m colours

The Senior Men’s National Team Coach Laurence Mahatlane engineered a near-perfect 2021 for Uganda’s cricket by picking some big wickets at the continental stage.

The Cricket Cranes picked 16 wins to boss the Africa T20 stage and as a busier 2022 awaits over the same short code and limited overs’ format, the momentum has remained intact.

Mahatlane will travel with a 15-man team for a Tour of Namibia next week and yesterday, the Cricket Cranes got a boost after Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) announced a Shs240m sponsorship from paints company Kansai Plascon.

Rarely do such come for the gentleman’s game but, a Plascon - Cricket Cranes’ marriage looks to bear sweet fruit.

“We are beginning to attract partners with the same colours,” UCA chairman Michael Nuwagaba said during the partnership launch at Lugogo Oval.

“This is a good length ball. 99 percent of the chance is that you’ll get a wicket. We are ready to colour the world with you,” Nuwagaba said.

Nuwagab’s words were music to the ears of Plascon managing director Santosh Gumte, who kept on nodding in agreement as the former spoke.

Plascon has elevated its presence in local sport with sponsorships in football with Vipers Sports Club and with the Entebbe Mongers in the men’s rugby top-flight league.

More than colour

“At Plascon, we believe that colour is not just paint,” said Gumte, a cricket lover. “It is something that brings joy in life. And we hope that this brings some colour in cricket. I am a very avid fan of the game.” Of the purse, Shs140m will be in cash to the team while the other Shs100m will cater for the welfare and other off-oval engagements for the players. “I think it improves the lives of people and one of our aspects is to put colour to people’s lives,” added Gumte.

The Cricket Cranes are still in the quest for slots at the forthcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup tourneys in the T20 and 50-Over codes and with the ICC World Challenge League B second and third legs set to come at home in June and in Jersey in September, having Plascon in their corner is indeed precious.

Good ambassadors

“Strategic partnerships like this will push the team to greater horizons in terms of facilitation for players and individual player development,” Cricket Cranes’ skipper Brian Masaba stated. “We look forward to being good ambassadors both on and off the field for the brand.”

In Windhoek, the Cricket Cranes will play a Series of two 50-Over matches and three Twenty20 matches, that have ICC ranking points, against Namibia as they polish up for the June do.

THE 2022 SCHEDULE

April 6-15:

Tour of Namibia in Windhoek

April 15-30:

Kaduna Series (Uganda)

June 14-28:

Challenge League B (Uganda)

July 8-18:

T20 WC Qualifiers (Zimbabwe)

July 28-Aug 12:

Challenge League B (Jersey)

September:

Pearl Of Africa Series (Uganda)

October:

T20 World Cup (Australia)

November:

Tour of Nigeria To Uganda

Past sponsors

1. Endiro Coffee

2. Mehta Group

3. Shell

4. Dstv

5. MTN