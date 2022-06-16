Pristine Lugogo

Cricket in Uganda still thrives in an era where the sport still relies on the mercy of other venues.

The Lugogo Oval is ideally the home of the sport in the country but owing to its less bargaining power, the niche sport occasionally paves way for music and religious concerts especially over the weekends.

And ever since officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) last month visited Uganda ahead of the ICC World Cup Challenge League B round II tournament which bowls off tomorrow, the venue of Lugogo and Kyambogo Oval have since been sealed off. The two facilities will host six countries and 15 List A matches in quest for a ticket to the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India.

Massive turnaround

Venue managers led by Henry Okecho are impressed with a massive turnaround mainly at Lugogo which hosts the tournament opener between the hosts Uganda and Jersey tomorrow.

“It’s been very tough, a lot of hard work and sacrifice but thank God,” said tournament curator Okecho yesterday.

Lugogo’s outfield had been damaged by recent concerts held and the resultant rain while the soggy area close to the dressing rooms suffered sewerage streams and stench.

“We have had to re-grass the outfield, added some manure and the dressing rooms are also set,” the former national team coach stated.

Final works on the wickets were done in Lugogo yesterday but Okecho, who will be the venue manager at Kyambogo, says there is a little painting work left to be done.

“The wickets are ready for play. Changing rooms are done, we finished painting in Kyambogo two days ago and the Lugogo viewing deck has also been cleaned up,” he added.



His assistant Grace Mutyagaba is in charge of Lugogo.

“The dressing rooms are going to be painted overnight and the works are slowly being finished,” said Mutyagaba.

During the previous global championship hosted here - the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division Three - three venues were used including Entebbe.

The Lugogo outfield may be safe under the control of ICC but, only briefly because eight concerts have been lined up next month onwards. Kyambogo’s first match will be Bermuda against Kenya on Saturday.

TOURNAMENT FIXTURES - 10AM

TOMORROW

Jersey vs. Uganda, Lugogo

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Hong Kong vs. Italy, Lugogo

Bermuda vs. Kenya, Kyambogo

MONDAY, JUNE 20

Jersey vs. Kenya, Lugogo

Hong Kong vs. Uganda, Kyambogo