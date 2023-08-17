Rwanda Emerging make Super Four grade at Batball X Tournament

Playing in unfamiliar territory and against much-fancied opposition, the odds were against Rwanda Emerging.

But it is the wildcard entries that have surely lit up the exciting Batball X T10 six-franchise tournament that is concurrently running in the cities of Kampala and Jinja under the theme of ‘Tackling Hypertension With Every Hit’.

Led by the fearless Isae Niyomugabo, Rwanda Emerging have stood tall and deservedly earned their spot in the Super Four stage with two emphatic wins over Western Bulls and two convincing displays against pre-tournament favourites Central Rhinos at Lugogo Oval.

Headline makers

Picking up from yesterday’s close 11-run loss to Central Rhinos, coach Adelin Tuyizere’s boys subjected coach Ivan Kakande’s Western Bulls to a seven-wicket defeat after another clinical bowling show during which they restricted the latter to 49 runs in the allotted 10 overs.

In their last round-robin Group B fixture, Central Rhinos set 87 runs after another superb bowling display from the Rwandans who were left ruing a missed chance after they fell short by just one run during the chase. Yves Cyusa, who scored 23 runs from 15 balls against the Bulls, cantered to 31 runs from 19 balls but once he fell at 79 for 5, the rest of tail-enders couldn’t find the desired odd boundary. Israel Mugisha, Vincent de Paul Yvan Bimenyimana and Blaise Rindiro have also been shining stars for the Rwandan outfit who finished second in the group with four points.

Christopher Kidega’s Rhinos finished atop the Group B log with 8 points – the same tally collected by Nile Leopards who topped the standings in the Jinja-based Group A.

Going home early

Northern Elephants and Western Bulls have already packed their bags and will be heading home with Eastern Buffaloes taking the final spot in the Super Four stage that bowls off on Friday at Lugogo.

The Buffaloes win over the Elephants in Jinja on Wednesday secured their spot after they set a target of 89 runs. The Elephants’ chase saw determined efforts, but they fell agonisingly short by 22 runs.

Batball X Tournament

Results

Central Rhinos 99/4 Western Bulls 64/10

Central Rhinos won by 35 runs

Nile Leopards 117/2 Northern Elephants 72/7

Nile Leopards won by 45 runs

Eastern Buffaloes 64/5 Nile Leopards 68/3

Nile Leopards won by 7 wickets

Central Rhinos 87/5 Rwanda Emerging 86/7

Central Rhinos won by 1 run

Western Bulls 49/6 Rwanda Emerging 50/3

Rwanda Emerging won by 7 wickets

Eastern Buffaloes 88/6 Northern Elephants 66/6

Eastern Buffaloes won by 22 runs

Friday & Saturday:

Super 4 Round Robin

POINTS TABLE – GROUP B (LUGOGO)

Team M W L N/R Pts NRR

1. Central Rhinos 4 4 0 0 8 3.0250

2. Rwanda Emerging 4 2 2 0 4 1.6226

3. Western Bulls 4 0 4 0 0 -5.2065

POINTS TABLE – GROUP A (JINJA)

Team M W L N/R Pts NRR

1. Nile Leopards 4 4 0 0 8 4.3726

2. Eastern Buffaloes 4 2 2 0 4 -0.5066