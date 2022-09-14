Ton sets-up Ssesaazi for SA trip

Simon Ssesaazi is on fire. Whether in club or country kit, he is rarely playing short innings across all forms of cricket.

Almost a month after his 134-ball innings of 137 runs against Hong Kong during the ICC World Cup Challenge League B in Jersey, Ssesaazi brought his form to the Aziz Damani colours at the weekend.

He smashed another momentous ton of 148 runs to guide Damani to a 244-run victory over Kutchi Tigers in the National Men’s Division One 50-Over League at Lugogo Oval on Sunday.

And the left-hand opening batsman departed for South Africa beaming with confidence as part of the Cricket Cranes set to compete at the ICC Africa Twenty20 Cup thanks to an immaculate 117-ball innings comprising 13 boundaries and seven maximums.

And even if fellow opener Ajaykumar Vachheta and Kenneth Waiswa departed early for the board to read 27-2 in 5.5 overs, Ssesaazi shared a 225-run partnership for the third wicket with Alphesh Ramjani who also hit a century of 160 runs.

All-rounder Ramjani is one of the newcomers in the side captained by Masaba that departed for Gauteng yesterday morning. Then, Pascal Murungi, his assistant Munir Ismail and Joseph Baguma who was part of the U-19 team that took part in the World Cup in West Indies are also now in coach Laurence Mahatlane’s fold.

Ramjani’s ton included 10 boundaries and as many sixes and with Riazat Ali’s 25-ball 56, coasting to a mammoth total of 403-6 but Tigers were stopped at 159-9 thanks to Junaid Khan’s 3-45.