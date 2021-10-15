Uganda start as favourites in World Cup Qualifier

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

Sports the world over is made of many fairytale stories and the scenario is not any different here at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Twenty20 Sub-Regional World Cup Qualifier in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

When Uganda lock horns with Malawi in the two nations’ opening match at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center (IPRC) Oval in Kicukiro, it will literally be a case of two Siamese twins between Laurence Mahatlane of Uganda and Arjun Menon of Malawi battling for bragging rights on who’s turned out to be better at the coaching profession.

Interesting background

South Africa national Mahatlane and Singaporean Menon first met in South Africa in 2011 and their ‘brotherhood’ has grown from strength to strength. Mahatlane was even the Master of Ceremonies at Menon’s wedding ceremony in Krugersdorp, South Africa in 2014.

As both shared a warm embrace on their first reunion since the Covid-19 pandemic globally struck in 2019 when the Malawi and Uganda teams departed their quarantine centers to check into their rightful rooms on Thursday mid-morning, the striking resemblance between the two could not be denied.

Quick rewind; when Mahatlane looked for a new challenge after taking the South Africa U-19s to three World Cups last year, it was well-travelled Menon who actually persuaded him to apply for the Ugandan job.

Job at hand

But today, that friendship will be put aside as the two tacticians look to respectfully fly the flags of their second homes in a cut-throat ICC event where only the winner will qualify to the Africa Final scheduled for November 15-21 in Rwanda, too.

“True, Menon is my guy but we will share more of the laughs after the game. We have ambitions as Uganda and we know where we want to go,” said the 45-year-old Mahatlane.

“I believe we are in a good space. The boys have worked very hard in preparation for this event and we’re looking to master the small things and take it one game at a time.”

For Menon, he is hopeful his young guns can learn a thing or two from Uganda, who he thinks are a much better side since Mahatlane took over.

“I am here as a coach because our head coach caught Covid-19 and couldn’t travel. I was allowed the job in Malawi as Operations Officer because for the last six years, cricket has moved to the townships.

“Twelve of these guys are from Blantyre. We have a young population and cricket will certainly grow. But against Uganda, we will look to pick as many positives as and who knows we can, maybe, spring a surprise also.”

At 59th, Malawi is the closest ranked nation to Uganda (29) according to the latest cricinfo.com Twenty20I world rankings and although it might look like a gulf in class, ICC events have continued to continuously offer some respite for the underdogs.

GROUP A TEAMS

Uganda (29), Ghana (65), Rwanda (77), Lesotho (86), Malawi (59), Eswatini (84) and Seychelles (N/A)

*In brackets ICC teams rankings

NB: One Spot To The Africa Finals Set For November 15-21

ICC Men's T20 Sub Regional World Cup Qualifier

TODAY’S FIXTURES – IPRC, Kicukiro

10.30am: Lesotho vs. Eswatini

2.50pm: Uganda vs. Malawi

Gahanga International Stadium

10.30am: Ghana vs. Rwanda

2.50pm: Seychelles vs. Ghana