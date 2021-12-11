Visa restrictions hinder Baby Cricket Cranes’ preps

Solid. The Uganda U19 Boys Cricket National team after sealing a place at next year’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.   Photo / Eddie Chicco

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • UCA selectors led by Nehal Bibodi in tandem with coaches Ivan Thawithemwira and assistant Robinson Turinawe have maintained the squad which won the regional qualifier in Rwanda in early October with side off-spinning all-rounder Edwin Nuwagaba as the only new comer.

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) is hoping their final squad of 15 players will deliver a performance worthy of pride at next month’s ICC Under-19 Boys’ World Cup.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.