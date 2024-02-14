Adrapi, Esuma nail inaugural Kabalaza Open Championship

Despite persistent rain and inevitable delays, Kabalaza's day of reckoning remained undeterred on February 10.

Kabalaza, which literally means pavilion, is one of two social golfing groups at Entebbe Club. For years, their activities played second fiddle to the more prominent Katogo group. However, in a significant move, Kabalaza members hosted their inaugural Kabalaza Golf Open Championship, which is slated to become an annual event.

Joseph Adrapi and William Esuma teamed up in the split-round format, carding a nett score of 71 to secure victory in the well-attended competition, determined by countback. They edged out the pairs of Nathan Mubiru and Emma Mugabi, as well as Richard Oloka and Paul Habyarimana, who also posted 71 nett.

Format & winners

The split-round format uniquely considered one player's score for the front nine and the partner's score for the back nine, combining both to determine the final tally for each pairing. Brian Victor Ssebunya clinched the group honours in the men's Group A with a net score of 70, prevailing in a countback over Paul Okware. Brian Omeda (69 nett) and Isaiah Tugumenwe (67 nett) claimed top honours in the men's Group B and C, respectively. Meanwhile, classy veteran John Muchiri secured victory in the Seniors' category, 55 years & above, with a nett score of 74.

Moureen Okura (73 nett) and Hisae Koshiba (71 nett) emerged as the top ladies in Group A & B, respectively. Beyond the results, the event held significance as Kabalaza club captain Dr. Peter Apell declared that the tournament would be played in memory of fallen members, particularly Dr. James Eyul, who tragically passed away in a motor accident earlier this year.

Apell emphasised that the tournament also served as a celebration of the growth of EGC, founded in 1901, where Kabalaza continues to play a vital role in various club enhancements.

Giving back spirit

Notably, they contributed to the construction of the halfway house, modification of the car park, installation of a walkway from tee box No.13 to the ladies tee box No.14, beautification of the ladies washrooms, and support for noble causes, including paying tuition fees for the club's artisan members.

Kabalaza chairman Paul Nsereko disclosed; "Our winners not only received trophies but also fuel vouchers of different amounts. We support Entebbe Club extensively by playing daily to promote the game and nurture the best players. Additionally, we have proposed the construction of a walkway from the clubhouse to tee box No.1 this year."

The tournament saw the participation of at least 160 golfers, with additional rewards for Nearest To The Pin, Longest Drive, and One Club Challenge winners on holes No.2 and 10.

KABALAZA OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Top Pairings

Joseph Adrapi & William Esuma 71 nett c/b

Nathan Mubiru & Emma Mugabi 71nett c/b

Richard Oloka & Paul Habyarimana 71 nett

Group winners – Men

A: Brian Victor Ssebunya 70 nett c/b

B: Brian Omeda 69 nett

C: Isaiah Tugumenwe 67 nett

Group winners – Ladies

A: Moureen Okura 73 nett

B: Hisae Koshiba 71 nett

Winner – Seniors

John Muchiri 74 nett

Nearest To The Pin

M: Peter Kawumi

L: Peace Kabasweka

Longest Drive

M: Edward Okech

L: Anne Abeja