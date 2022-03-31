Alunga sets sights on Kenya GOTY after Palm Valley Open win

Kenya-based Michael Alunga notched the Palm Valley Open title by two strokes on March 27 while on a holiday break from his training base to make a solid case for his ambitious career goals.

Alunga returned 75 and 71 in a show of consistency to leave the elites that took part in the nine-hole 36-hole stroke-play event in his wake at the refurbished nine-hole Palm Valley Golf and Country Resort located in Akright Kakungulu.

“I am a hard worker and a stronger believe in my routine,” said the 22-year-old Alunga, who also finished second at the Mount Kenya Amateur Championship at Nyeri Golf Club last month.

“The Kenya challenge is stiff because of their courses and quantities of quality players. My displays are showing I have gained confidence. This will prepare me better for the national team engagements.”