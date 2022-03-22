Kabonero embraces second term as Lady Captain for Kitante

Cup Cheers. The overall winners; Mwesigye (R) and Tumwesigye (L) are all smiles after receiving their Lady Captain’s Prize gongs. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Innocent Ndawula

  Kabonero re-echoed the guest of honour's words, thanked her outgoing committee members and club volunteers, and more so promised  to continue working hard to galvanize women's golf at the club.

Chief Guest Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi was full of praise of the ladies section of the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) on a night when the affable Grace Kabonero officially started her second term as the Lady Captain on March 19.

23-handicapper Doreen Mwesigye and Ancel Tumwesigye, playing off handicap four, were the overall winners of the respective ladies and men’s categories with similar returns of 66 nett on a tournament that attracted 180 golfers and was effectively the first official tournament for the UGC Ladies Section since the pandemic struck two years ago. “Thank You for keeping alive and well survived the Covid-19 pandemic,” Maj. Gen.

Muhwezi told the full house at the 19th hole that responded with cheers and deafening applause.
“It has been a trying time and the virus claimed many of our own. But you did well to keep Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and stay alive. But I call upon everyone to stay alert and vigilant because the virus is still around. We don’t want to lose more people. To the ladies section, well done on always organizing proper tournaments.”

Galvanize women’s golf
Kabonero re-echoed the guest of honour’s words, thanked her outgoing committee members and club volunteers, and more so promised  to continue working hard to galvanize women’s golf at the club.

“My committee is committed to doing good things for this club. We want to be able to achieve  more and bring onboard more sponsors.”

Tournament sponsors Britam Insurance opened up an account for Mwesigye with a deposit of Shs1m to crown a fruitful night that also saw Entebbe Ladies Open champion Peace Kabasweka receive her Kitante Club Championship crown. Candy Mpanga received her Kitante Cup gong.

LADY CAPTAIN’S PRIZE  
Overall winners
L: Doreen Mwesigye     66 nett
M: Ancel Tumwesigye     66

Group winners – Ladies
A: Victoria Bagaya  71 nett
B: Shamim Juma  68 c/b
C: Soon Yeon Hong    68

Group winners – Men
A: Devash Senghani      71 nett
B: Walter Tukahirwa     68
C: Tom Alwala                         70

Senior winners
L: Neema Tindyebwa   72 nett
M: Okello Ocero     74 c/b

Guest winners
L: Patricia Nakasi        60 nett
M: Rodney Turyatemba     66

Nearest to the Pin:
L: Diana Nabukenya
M: David Nambale

Winner - 
Kitante Club Championship
Peace Kabasweka     7/6

Winner - 
Kitante Cup
Candy Mpanga     2-up

